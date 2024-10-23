'We All Know She's Not Black': Voters Give Absolutely Brutal Opinions About Kamala During MSNBC Interview

Vice President Kamala Harris got steamrolled by black GOP voters, who said the bumbling Democrat categorically lacks the qualifications and the temperament to lead the nation.

The brutal smackdown occurred during an MSNBC panel discussion in Philadelphia on Tuesday.

Notably, black women who support former President Donald Trump said they cannot vote for Harris simply because she’s a black female.

“At the end of the day, I don’t think that she has the personality. I don’t think that she has what it takes to go up against Putin and go up against these other presidents that are built for this,” Crystal Canty told MSNBC host Alex Wagner.

“I don’t want to be scared because my president is scared,” she added. “I want my president to feel secure and manly.”

Philadelphia Voter: “At the end of the day, I don’t think she has what it takes to go up against Putin — and go up against these other presidents that are built for this.” pic.twitter.com/wbyuTh9ubh — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 23, 2024

The MSNBC host asked the panel if they don’t have confidence in Harris because she’s a woman.

“You brought up gender, right? Like, do you think it matters that she’s a woman and people aren’t comfortable having a woman in a top leadership role?” Wagner asked.

All the participants, especially the female voters, emphatically said no.

“No, I don’t think that because most men, they love their mothers, they love their wives,” Justice Felix said.

“Most men, they respect women, but she just don’t have the qualification or the education to really run America because she don’t have the experience.”

Felix pointed out that Harris‘ pitiful track record as vice president immediately disqualifies her.

“She don’t understand our struggles. And for me to believe you for another four years, you’re crazy,” Felix said. “You’re saying the same thing that you said four years ago. That’s just the bottom line.”

Numerous X users mocked MSNBC over the segment, which backfired spectacularly for the leftist cable network.

“Man, @MSNBC is not having a good week shilling for Kamala,” one X user joked.

Man, @MSNBC is not having a good week shilling for Kamala. — David Blackmon’s Energy Absurdity (@EnergyAbsurdity) October 23, 2024

MSNBC keeps doing this to themselves. No wonder their commentary keeps getting more unhinged. — Jocular Josh 🇺🇸 (@lifeasjosh) October 23, 2024

“Surprised MSNBC aired this one,” one commenter wrote.

“We all know she’s not black” – Surprised MSNBC aired this one. pic.twitter.com/U7mK7lofUO — Christy Kelly (@Kelly4Humanity) October 23, 2024

Another panelist, Dr. Alfie Goodwin, said Harris does not represent the black community because she spent years jailing black people.

As a reminder, Harris was the district attorney of San Francisco from 2004 to 2011 and the attorney general of California from 2011 to 2017.

She has been accused of aggressively prosecuting black men for low-level crimes, such as marijuana possession.

Harris has also been slammed for her draconian truancy program, which prosecuted parents whose children skipped school.

“The very first time I ever heard the name Kamala Harris, it was in association to locking up parents for truancy,” Goodwin recounted. “That was the first time I ever heard her name.”

“I really didn’t understand how this person claims to be a black woman, but yet she’s locking up black women and black men and separating families,” she said.

The MSNBC host followed up by asking if Harris is opportunistically playing the race card.

“Trump talks about this a lot. He said, ‘Kamala Harris became black when it was convenient,'” Wagner said. “Do you agree with him on that?”

“Absolutely,” Goodwin replied. “When she was sworn into the Senate, it was as the first Indian-American.”

Flashback: California’s Kamala Harris becomes first Indian-American US senator | Associated Press Trump said today that Kamala Harris used to identify as an Indian-American and later pivoted to identify as black. Fact check: True pic.twitter.com/B9JGbgWyTT — Owen Gregorian (@OwenGregorian) July 31, 2024



Trump supporter Valerie Martin jumped in, declaring, “We all know she’s not black. Let’s understand that. We are all clear of that.”

But Martin said the main reason why Harris does not deserve to win is because she hasn’t accomplished anything during the past three-and-a-half years. Therefore, there’s no reason to believe she’ll help Americans if she became president.

“My point of view is that she’s already been there. She’s in office right now [and has done nothing],” Martin said.

So there you have it. Many voters, including black women, see right through Harris‘ shameless race-hustling and contrived identity politics.

