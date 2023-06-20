Share
News

We Know Now Who Will Be Moderating Fox News' First GOP Primary Debate

 By Richard Moorhead  June 20, 2023 at 2:09pm
Share

Fox News has announced who will be moderating the first Republican Party presidential primary debate in August.

Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum will moderate the event.

Fox News Media President Jay Wallace expressed confidence in the two journalists in a statement.

“We are extremely proud to have Bret and Martha moderating the first debate of the 2024 presidential election season as Americans learn more about the candidates ahead of exercising their constitutional right to vote.”

The debate will occur at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Aug. 23 — with the same venue slated to host the 2024 Republican National Convention later in the presidential election cycle.

Trending:
Biden's Armed IRS Agents are Already Making Raids, GOP Congressman Demands Answers

Thirteen Republicans have announced their candidacy for president, according to Politico.

The Republican National Committee is maintaining a requirement for candidates to pledge support for the party’s eventual nominee in order to participate in its primary debates, according to the Washington Examiner.

Do you like Fox News' picks for moderators?

Former President Donald Trump — by far the front-runner in the Republican primary — hasn’t committed to participating in the event.

“I’m leading by 40 points. A lot of people say, ‘Why would you do a debate when you have people at two and three and fifteen and fourteen?'” Trump said of the prospect in an April radio show appearance, according to the New York Post.

Trump hasn’t ruled out appearing at the debate, either.

Baier interviewed Trump in a conversation aired on Fox Monday night.

The longtime Fox journalist questioned Trump’s handling of classified material — a matter that the Department of Justice intends to prosecute as a felony crime.

Related:
Trump Gets Trial Date for Classified Documents Case, Could Still Have One More Trick Up His Sleeve

Trump leads polling for the Republican primary overwhelmingly, according to a Real Clear Politics aggregate.

Two Republican debates are scheduled as of June, according to Ballotpedia.

The Democratic Party has declined to schedule any debate events in which challengers will square off against President Joe Biden.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, Army Infantryman, Gold Star grandson, and guitar player.




Titanic Sub Update: Just-Revealed Passenger Had Posted Ominous Warning Just 24 Hours Before Dive
We Know Now Who Will Be Moderating Fox News' First GOP Primary Debate
Brutal Justice: Guilty Teen Faces Sentence After Torturing Dad with Acid Over Missed Hair Appointment, Then Partying
Army Unleashes New Assault Vehicle - Firepower of Giant Tanks But a Fraction of the Size
GOP Lawmakers Receiving 'Suspicious White Powder' in the Mail - FBI Investigating
See more...

Conversation