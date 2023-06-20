We Know Now Who Will Be Moderating Fox News' First GOP Primary Debate

Fox News has announced who will be moderating the first Republican Party presidential primary debate in August.

Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum will moderate the event.

Fox News Media President Jay Wallace expressed confidence in the two journalists in a statement.

“We are extremely proud to have Bret and Martha moderating the first debate of the 2024 presidential election season as Americans learn more about the candidates ahead of exercising their constitutional right to vote.”

The debate will occur at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Aug. 23 — with the same venue slated to host the 2024 Republican National Convention later in the presidential election cycle.

New this morning: Fox News will host the first Republican presidential debate on August 23 at Fiserv Forum. Moderators will be Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum. pic.twitter.com/IglzXb9y31 — Jason Calvi (@JasonCalvi) June 20, 2023

Thirteen Republicans have announced their candidacy for president, according to Politico.

The Republican National Committee is maintaining a requirement for candidates to pledge support for the party’s eventual nominee in order to participate in its primary debates, according to the Washington Examiner.

Do you like Fox News' picks for moderators? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 43% (119 Votes) No: 57% (158 Votes)

Former President Donald Trump — by far the front-runner in the Republican primary — hasn’t committed to participating in the event.

“I’m leading by 40 points. A lot of people say, ‘Why would you do a debate when you have people at two and three and fifteen and fourteen?'” Trump said of the prospect in an April radio show appearance, according to the New York Post.

Trump hasn’t ruled out appearing at the debate, either.

Baier interviewed Trump in a conversation aired on Fox Monday night.

The longtime Fox journalist questioned Trump’s handling of classified material — a matter that the Department of Justice intends to prosecute as a felony crime.

A preview of my 2 part interview with former President Trump. #foxnews pic.twitter.com/Fa3M0skA9p — Bret Baier (@BretBaier) June 19, 2023

Trump leads polling for the Republican primary overwhelmingly, according to a Real Clear Politics aggregate.

Two Republican debates are scheduled as of June, according to Ballotpedia.

The Democratic Party has declined to schedule any debate events in which challengers will square off against President Joe Biden.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.