Known for Hateful Behavior, Alec Baldwin Blames Trump Voters for 'Near Moral Collapse' of US

It has been suggested that the intractable hatred displayed by the political left toward President Donald Trump is actually aimed less at him personally, and instead is intended to assail and demean the tens of millions of American citizens who voted for and support him.

Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin just proved that point with a thread of tweets that blamed them for the “near moral collapse” and “colossal destruction” of our country and society.

“American democracy has always been a struggle between the misaligned protections of specific freedoms and a raging, at times intoxicating, 12 cylinder economy,” Baldwin wrote to begin his rant.

“It demanded vigilant/consistent regulation, compassion for the disenfranchised, and … the periodic display of a necessary sacrifice that allowed for the long term health of our society at the expense of short term whims.”

He continued: “The desecration of those ideals and the near moral collapse of this country falls squarely in the lap of Trump’s supporters, as opposed … to Trump himself, who is merely what psychology labels the ‘objective negative function.'”

TRENDING: Senate Dems Running for President Must Recuse Themselves from Impeachment Trial

2- …and the periodic display of a necessary sacrifice that allowed for the long term health of our society at the expense of short term whims.

The desecration of those ideals and the near moral collapse of this country falls squarely in the lap of Trump’s supporters, as opposed — HABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) January 13, 2020

“Like fire, floods and earthquakes, it destroys, and only destroys, by its very nature. Without prejudice,” he added in another tweet.

3- …as opposed to Trump himself, who is merely what psychology labels the “objective negative function.” Like fire, floods and earthquakes, it destroys, and only destroys, by its very nature. Without prejudice.

It is Trump voters, particularly those who would re-elect him… — HABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) January 13, 2020

“It is Trump voters, particularly those who would re-elect him … who bear the blame. For the undeniable and colossal destruction of everything that matters to us as Americans that cannot be merely monetized,” he said.

This unhinged rant from Baldwin, which confirmed that he remains very much afflicted by Trump Derangement Syndrome, also revealed how much of the animosity aimed toward Trump is actually intended for his legions of supporters.

Furthermore, Baldwin’s sense of moral superiority in his series of missives against Trump voters is the exact sort of hypocritical hectoring and moralizing that British comedian Ricky Gervais recently warned his fellow actors and actresses to refrain from doing, as they have no real moral standing to claim superiority over anybody else.

Do you ignore celebrities offering up their political opinions? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 99% (703 Votes) 1% (7 Votes)

On top of that, it is especially rich to hear such concern about the “desecration” of societal ideals and collapse of morality and the destruction of all that is good in this country coming from someone like Baldwin, who is literally the Hollywood epitome of all of those things he lamented.

RELATED: Joe Biden's Brother Frank Now Accused of Using His Name for Business Gain

Baldwin has quite the checkered personal history that leaves him no room to be preaching about morality and societal preservation to anybody else.

Consider the “racist rant” the actor let fly against a black photographer for the New York Post outside of his home in 2013, as reported at the time by the Daily Mail.

That incident followed him allegedly physically threatening a Post reporter the day prior. And it wasn’t the first time that he’d engaged in an altercation with a photographer, as he has taken angry exception with the paparazzi on numerous occasions in the past.

Much more recently, WABC reported that Baldwin pleaded guilty in Jan. 2019 to second-degree harassment and agreed to seek anger management counseling. Baldwin was able to avoid the assault charges from the Nov. 2018 incident in which he got in a scuffle with a man over a parking spot.

None of that, however, tops how he treated his own daughter, Ireland Baldwin. Heavy reported on the 2007 incident in which a vicious voicemail the actor had left his then-11-year-old daughter was publicized.

In that voicemail, Baldwin called his young daughter a “rude, thoughtless little pig” who needed her “a** straightened out” after she had somehow “humiliated” him.

Baldwin even won an Emmy award in 2017 for his portrayal on “Saturday Night Live” of President Trump — a ridiculous award for a lame impersonation that was one-dimensionally fueled by hatred for the president.

Point being, Alec Baldwin, of just about all people in Hollywood, has no room whatsoever to lecture anybody about lacking morals or the destruction of society when he is one of the worst offenders out there.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.