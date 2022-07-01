An unhinged transgender activist is still allowed to tweet despite having encouraged the assassinations of conservative Supreme Court justices following the landmark reversal of Roe v. Wade last week.

Abortion superfan Eli Erlick, a man who identifies as a woman, has not been punished by Twitter despite having tweeted “Supreme Court assassination challenge” on June 24 in response to the high court’s sage decision to relegate abortion as a states’ rights issue, pursuant to the 10th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

These people are mentally unstable. FBI or NYPD should pay @EliErlick a visit. pic.twitter.com/zYHz7PDcCu — . (@StoodAlive) June 25, 2022

He attempted to pass off his death threat as a joke.

Mike, you have no sense of humor. — Eli Erlick (@EliErlick) June 25, 2022

Erlick, a graduate student at the University of California, Santa Cruz, is the creator of the “Gender Unicorn” graphic and the co-founder of youth-focused Trans Student Educational Resources.

It’s farcical that a transgender person who will never need an abortion because he can never get pregnant is such an adamant fan of murdering babies.

The Gender Unicorn is a resource developed by Trans Student Educational Resources (TSER) that shows the differences between gender identity, gender expression, biological sex, and physical & emotional attraction. ❤️ #ProtectTransKids #TransIsBeautifulhttps://t.co/CjUGcz9HB9 pic.twitter.com/rnHWZP3og3 — translashmedia (@translashmedia) June 8, 2020

While Twitter flippantly suspends or bans conservatives — including a sitting U.S. president — for any number of sham reasons, it apparently had no problem with a transgender activist inciting violence against SCOTUS justices.

WARNING: The following tweets contain language that some viewers may find offensive.

In case anyone was wondering, threatening to assassinate a Supreme Court Justice doesn’t violate @Twitter rules. But people get suspended for stating scientific facts. pic.twitter.com/DYvWTts8jn — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 24, 2022

Erlick’s account remains active, and he continues to blithely stoke violence against conservatives — with impunity.

Every New Yorker should be entitled to at least one free slap of Rudy Giuliani. https://t.co/jaeC1SOE9t — Eli Erlick (@EliErlick) June 27, 2022

Meanwhile, Twitter on Tuesday suspended bestselling author Jordan Peterson, a clinical psychologist, for tweeting that transgender actress Ellen Page — who now calls herself Elliot Page — “just had her breasts removed by a criminal physician.”

The insanity continues at Twitter. @jordanbpeterson has been suspended for this tweet about Ellen Page. He just told me he will “never” delete the tweet. Paging @elonmusk… pic.twitter.com/o1FEEq0vda — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) June 29, 2022

Meanwhile, other emotionally incontinent leftists jumped on Erlick’s bandwagon in vowing or threatening to “kill” or “assassinate” Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.

Democrats Send Death Threats Towards Clarence Thomas Following of Roe V. Wade Abortion Ruling — “I am going to Kill Clarence Thomas”https://t.co/KOyyLWuoKG — Idaho Tribune (@IdahoTribune) June 24, 2022

Other “tolerant liberals” who pay lip service to championing black people also attacked Thomas with racist insults.

He says n*gger with such ease. These are the self righteous people who see black people as either an acceptable n*gger or a “field n*gger”… Either way, we’ll always be n*ggers to @johnVcorbett because our purpose is to serve a master. pic.twitter.com/eMjZzPMpba — Adam B. Coleman, Former Cute Baby (@wrong_speak) June 25, 2022

Here are some tweets from leftists in regards to Justice Clarence Thomas after the Roe V Wade ruling, and leftists call the right “racist”🤔🙄 pic.twitter.com/Ym0YghynW0 — Son Of The Republic🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲 (@DeckaApe) June 27, 2022

I always heard white liberals are the most racist. @IndieCat30 posted this and no ban from @Twitter. No mentioning of the other 4 white men and the 1 white female judge! @maddow @MSNBC pic.twitter.com/MSPMAvmOw1 — Vernon Jones (@VernonForGA) June 25, 2022

After years of relentless riots, vandalism and violence, it’s palpably obvious that today’s left is characterized by knee-jerk brutality and emotional instability.

Rabid, psychopathic and ignorant is no way to go through life. Leftists, get help.

