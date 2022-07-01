Share
Commentary

Well-Known Trans Educator Tweets Bloodthirsty Challenge After Roe v. Wade Overturn

 By Samantha Chang  July 1, 2022 at 6:11am
Share

An unhinged transgender activist is still allowed to tweet despite having encouraged the assassinations of conservative Supreme Court justices following the landmark reversal of Roe v. Wade last week.

Abortion superfan Eli Erlick, a man who identifies as a woman, has not been punished by Twitter despite having tweeted “Supreme Court assassination challenge” on June 24 in response to the high court’s sage decision to relegate abortion as a states’ rights issue, pursuant to the 10th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

He attempted to pass off his death threat as a joke.

Trending:
Pelosi's Response to Pushing Little Girl Makes It So Much Worse

Erlick, a graduate student at the University of California, Santa Cruz, is the creator of the “Gender Unicorn” graphic and the co-founder of youth-focused Trans Student Educational Resources.

It’s farcical that a transgender person who will never need an abortion because he can never get pregnant is such an adamant fan of murdering babies.

While Twitter flippantly suspends or bans conservatives — including a sitting U.S. president — for any number of sham reasons, it apparently had no problem with a transgender activist inciting violence against SCOTUS justices.

WARNING: The following tweets contain language that some viewers may find offensive.

Related:
Leaked Disney Footage: Hidden Sex Message Found in New Kids Cartoon - Can You Spot It?

Erlick’s account remains active, and he continues to blithely stoke violence against conservatives — with impunity.

Meanwhile, Twitter on Tuesday suspended bestselling author Jordan Peterson, a clinical psychologist, for tweeting that transgender actress Ellen Page — who now calls herself Elliot Page — “just had her breasts removed by a criminal physician.”

Meanwhile, other emotionally incontinent leftists jumped on Erlick’s bandwagon in vowing or threatening to “kill” or “assassinate” Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.

Other “tolerant liberals” who pay lip service to championing black people also attacked Thomas with racist insults.

After years of relentless riots, vandalism and violence, it’s palpably obvious that today’s left is characterized by knee-jerk brutality and emotional instability.

Rabid, psychopathic and ignorant is no way to go through life. Leftists, get help.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Share
Samantha Chang
Contributor, Commentary
Samantha Chang is a politics writer, lawyer and financial editor based in New York City.
Samantha Chang is a politics writer and financial editor based in New York City.




Well-Known Trans Educator Tweets Bloodthirsty Challenge After Roe v. Wade Overturn
Defensive NYC Mayor Desperately Quotes the Bible After Realizing Just How Bad His City Is
Expert Notices Coded Message in Lightfoot's Remarks - Justice Thomas Now Needs 24/7 Security
Ex-CIA Officer Says Putin Could Be Put Down with 'a F***ing Hammer to the Head' by Inner Circle
Watch: If 'The Simpsons' Ran This Trans-Killing Joke Today, It Would Be Canceled Within an Hour
See more...

Conversation