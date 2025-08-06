Share
President Donald Trump attends a meeting with Russia's President Vladimir Putin during the G20 Summit in Osaka on June 28, 2019.
President Donald Trump attends a meeting with Russia's President Vladimir Putin during the G20 Summit in Osaka on June 28, 2019. (Brendan Smialowski - AFP / Getty Images)

Kremlin Beats Hasty Retreat, Falls All Over Itself to Appease US After Trump's Nuclear Threat

 By Randy DeSoto  August 6, 2025 at 4:00am
President Donald Trump is demonstrating that Ronald Reagan’s model of “Peace Through Strength” still works when dealing with the Russians.

Dmitry Medvedev — Russia’s former president and current deputy chair of the nation’s security council — responded last week to Trump’s promise to impose new sanctions if Moscow does not end the war in Ukraine with a bellicose post on social media.

“Trump’s playing the ultimatum game with Russia: 50 days or 10… He should remember 2 things: 1. Russia isn’t Israel or even Iran. 2. Each new ultimatum is a threat and a step towards war. Not between Russia and Ukraine, but with his own country,” he wrote.

“Don’t go down the Sleepy Joe road!” Medvedev added.

So a senior Russian official threatened conflict with the United States.

In response, Trump posted Friday on Truth Social, “Based on the highly provocative statements of the Former President of Russia, Dmitry Medvedev, who is now the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, I have ordered two Nuclear Submarines to be positioned in the appropriate regions, just in case these foolish and inflammatory statements are more than just that.”

“Words are very important, and can often lead to unintended consequences, I hope this will not be one of those instances,” he further stated.

Which type of president keeps the country safer?


Trump confirmed on Sunday that the nuclear submarines “are in the region, yeah… where they have to be.”

The Kremlin sought to diffuse tensions on Monday with spokesman Dmitry Peskov addressing reporters.

“In this case, it is obvious that American submarines are already on combat duty. This is an ongoing process, that’s the first thing,” according to Reuters.

“But in general, of course, we would not want to get involved in such a controversy and would not want to comment on it in any way. Of course, we believe that everyone should be very, very careful with nuclear rhetoric,” he added.

“We do not believe that we are talking about any escalation now. It is clear that very complex, very sensitive issues are being discussed, which, of course, are perceived very emotionally by many people,” Peskov said.

In other words, the spokesman was implying that Medvedev may have gotten a little out of hand in his rhetoric.

Asked specifically if the former president has been instructed to tone it down, Peskov replied, “The main thing, of course, is the position of President Putin.”

Trump told donors during a private campaign fundraiser last year that he warned Putin during his first term that he would “bomb the s*** out of Moscow” if the Russian leader invaded Ukraine, CNN reported.

“With Putin I said, ‘If you go into Ukraine, I’m going to bomb the s*** out of Moscow. I’m telling you I have no choice,’” Trump said, according to audio aired on the network. “And [Putin] goes, like, ‘I don’t believe you.’ He said, ‘No way,’ and I said, ‘Way.’”

Trump concluded that Putin “believed me 10 percent.”

Whatever Trump told Putin during his first term, it apparently worked. His was the only administration going back to Bill Clinton’s in the 1990s when Russia did not invade one of its neighbors.

Trump is showing once again that “Peace Through Strength” is the only way to deal with strongman-led nations that may seek to do the U.S. harm.

Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Conversation