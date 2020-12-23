KrisAnne Hall: Stop Complying with a Government That Steals Our Businesses, Homes and Livelihoods

Every state constitution recognizes that “all political power is derived from the people.”

However, when our House and Senate send money to governors and local government leaders who issue orders resulting in the unconstitutional and catastrophic shutdown of our businesses and economies, the power of the people is supplanted by an overreaching, ever-growing federal government.

This unchecked perfect storm of power inevitably creates governments that become like some voracious and villainess vampire operating with an insatiable and rapacious appetite, devouring the substances of our future.

“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness. — That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed.” — Declaration of Independence, 1776

When the people hold their proper power, they can exert control over their state and local government by refusing to support legislation, funding and elections.

Our state and local offices were created to be a servant of the people and a security to their individual rights. It is the control and influence of the people that confines those in office to that intended limited authority. Yet with every dollar Congress gives to our governors and local officials, they are incentivized to become the very monarchs and robber barons our Founding Fathers vowed to banish from America.

Here is the unseen yet inevitable consequence of any and all federal COVID relief money: State and local tyrants are actually encouraged to keep our economies shut down, and regardless of how much money is distributed to the states or to the people directly, the power of the people is undermined and eventually completely eliminated.

We must resist the temptation to seek this handout that will take more than it will give. The only true and long-lasting solution to the problems created by the COVID shutdowns is to open our businesses, get our lives back in order and restore property rights and personal prosperity.

It is not cliché; it is truth: Every business is essential. Those in powerful places of government should never be allowed to define what is “essential,” thus becoming the creators of winners and losers in our economic system.

So, the question becomes, as it originally was, do you choose to be free? It must begin with an individual choice and a personal resolve. We must choose, as individuals, to take a stand against this debauchery under the guise of government.

With all the chatter about accountability in government, we must accept the responsibility that we are the only true accountability to government that exists. We must choose to do the difficult thing and never re-elect those who by vote or decree destroy our future by plundering our present.

We must choose, as individuals, to refuse to comply with the arbitrary theft of our businesses, homes, livelihoods and lives in the name of a government with a manufactured purpose. We must choose, as individuals, to do what is right by our neighbors, our honor and our future — regardless of the difficulties that may rise before us.

“I have my fears. Yet, notwithstanding the complicated difficulties that rise before us, there is no receding. … May nothing ever check that glorious spirit of freedom which inspires the patriot in the cabinet, and the hero in the field, with courage to maintain their righteous cause, and to endeavor to transmit the claim to posterity.” — Mercy Otis Warren to John Adams, 1774

Without the courage and perseverance of the individual, there is no group, no community, no body that will form in defense of the Constitution, the rights of the people and the future of liberty in America.

United as a people, as we once were in America, is the only formula for a future of prosperity and freedom. But that unity cannot be forged in the sands of political party or personality. It must be secured in the bedrock of liberty — a firm foundation that will withstand the winds and waves of avarice and greed.

Without unity in the purpose of liberty, we will be overtaken like lame prey in the path of a swift predator. Our future will be left orphaned to the hands of those who hate them so much they would devour them today if it were not more advantageous to keep them alive and captive for their succeeding profit.

Here are our choices:

Do we choose freedom for our children or comfort for ourselves? Do we choose true liberty in life and business for our posterity or the phantom of safety and security for ourselves? The foundation of America was built upon these choices and the future of America depends upon our choosing correctly.

Thomas Paine wrote, “[A] generous parent should have said, ‘If there must be trouble, let it be in my day, that my child may have peace;’ and this single reflection, well applied, is sufficient to awaken every man to duty.”

Choose wisely. Which will it be? Your toilet paper today or your children and grandchildren’s freedom tomorrow?

The solutions are within our reach. They are powerful and they are peaceful. But every day we refuse to employ them, we ensure that a future generation will not have those options. We will force our children to purchase back a liberty we were supposed to give them.

