Kristi Noem Breathes Fire in Trump Meeting, Tells POTUS She Wants 'Full Travel Ban on Every Damn Country That's Been Flooding Our Nation With Killers, Leeches'

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem urged President Donald Trump to stop allowing the United States to be a dumping ground for unvetted armies of foreign nationals who drain public resources and jeopardize national security.

“I just met with the President,” Noem wrote Monday on X. “I am recommending a full travel ban on every damn country that’s been flooding our nation with killers, leeches, and entitlement junkies.”

The DHS boss said the nation’s founders never envisioned the United States turning into a taxpayer-funded welfare state for parasitic, third-world migrants.

“Our forefathers built this nation on blood, sweat, and the unyielding love of freedom—not for foreign invaders to slaughter our heroes, suck dry our hard-earned tax dollars, or snatch the benefits owed to AMERICANS,” Noem wrote.

“WE DON’T WANT THEM. NOT ONE.”

A list of nations affected by Noem’s proposed travel ban will be announced “soon,” a DHS spokesperson told the New York Post.

Noem made the recommendation in response to the Wednesday shooting of two National Guard members in Washington. One of the victims died on Thanksgiving after being shot in the head.

The suspect, Rahmanullah Lakanwal, is an Afghan national who was among the 100,000 unvetted Afghans the Biden administration imported during its botched 2021 withdrawal from Afghanistan.

“The suspect who shot our brave National Guardsmen is an Afghan national who was one of the many unvetted, mass paroled into the United States under Operation Allies Welcome on September 8, 2021, under the Biden Administration,” Noem said last week.

Lakanwal was granted asylum in April, which made him eligible for a green card after 12 months, the Post noted.

As a reminder, Congress appropriated $6.3 billion for Biden’s Afghan resettlement program. Where is the return on this senseless taxpayer-funded investment?

Border czar Tom Homan confirmed that the army of 100,000 Afghanis the Biden administration recklessly brought to the U.S. “weren’t properly vetted.”

Just one day before Lakanwal’s terrorist attack, another Afghan national — also imported in 2021 by the Biden administration — was arrested for threatening to blow up a Texas building.

These tragedies underscore that Democrats’ senseless advocacy of mass immigration — both legal and illegal — is a clear and present danger to public safety that undermines national security.

The men who founded the United States would turn over in their graves if they saw that the great nation they established has devolved into a dumping ground for armies of third-world migrants who drain public resources and commit crimes against its citizens.

This systematic self-destruction must end — and Noem’s proposed travel ban is a step in the right direction.

CORRECTION, DEC. 2, 2025: This article originally identified the date of the shooting of two National Guard soldiers as Dec. 1. It has since been corrected to show the shooting took place on Wednesday, Nov. 26. We apologize for any confusion this error may have caused.

