Kristi Noem Calls Out CBS News, Brings Receipts Showing Network 'Shamefully' Edited Her Kilmar Abrego Garcia Comments

Is CBS News looking for another lawsuit?

That’s the only conclusion one can possibly come to after this past weekend. The network that has recently paid out a settlement to President Donald Trump for deceptively editing a rambling question by then-Vice President Kamala Harris during the 2024 election again deceptively edited a major Republican political figure.

This time, the target was Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, who appeared on the network’s “Face the Nation” Sunday to assure America that Kilmar Abrego Garcia would not be returning to the United States, but the network then cut off the entire justification for deporting him.

As you’re probably aware by now, Abrego Garcia is the Salvadorian national — otherwise known as the “Maryland man” — who was accidentally deported to El Salvador after a judge ruled that he couldn’t be extradited there.

While this was seen by many as emblematic of how the Trump administration was going to deport totally innocent people — remember how we were hearing about people talking about how this was proof people were being “disappeared,” as if this was Videla’s Argentina or Pinochet’s Chilé — it turned out that the man did have a deportation order, as well as arrests and reports on suspicion of gang membership, human trafficking, and domestic abuse.

Yet, if you tuned into “Face the Nation” and Noem’s explanation of the deportation on Sunday, what you heard about the case was this: “And the one thing that we will continue to do is to make sure that he doesn’t walk free in the United States of America,” she said regarding Abrego Garcia.

The network, Noem said in an X post, then went on and “shamefully edited the interview to whitewash the truth about this MS-13 gang member and the threat he poses to American public safety.”

This morning, I joined CBS to report the facts about Kilmar Abrego Garcia. Instead, CBS shamefully edited the interview to whitewash the truth about this MS-13 gang member and the threat he poses to American public safety. Watch for the part of my interview that @CBS tried to… pic.twitter.com/28fsGZug48 — Secretary Kristi Noem (@Sec_Noem) August 31, 2025

Do you watch CBS News? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 2% (24 Votes) No: 98% (1229 Votes)

Yes, it seems that after CBS decided to deplatform her, she laid out the unpleasant case against Abrego Garcia.

“This individual was a known human smuggler, a MS-13 gang member, an individual who was a wife-beater, and someone who was so perverted that he solicited nude photos from minors,” she said.

“And even his fellow human traffickers told him to knock it off, he was so sick in what he was doing and how he was treating small children.

“So he needs to never be in the United States of America,” she added. “And our administration is making sure we’re doing all that we can to bring him to justice.”

Now, whether or not these allegations are true — and they have been made, in some detail — is up for the jury, as well as the court of public opinion, to decide. But at least the allegations should be heard, not shifted aside because they’re inconvenient.

And, just in case you’ve forgotten, here’s the edit that CBS News’ parent company ended up paying $16 million towards the Trump library to settle just two months ago:

🚨BREAKING: Paramount, CBS’s parent company, agrees to a $16 million settlement in President Trump’s lawsuit over the edited 60 Minutes interview with Kamala Harris.

pic.twitter.com/aPrHJ3PVqp — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 2, 2025

That suit was brought under a novel Texas fraud statute — and while this one probably won’t likely end up in court, it’s the latest sign why the media’s credibility is in shambles.

CBS News said the edit was due to time limitations, but a source inside the network told the New York Post that it didn’t look that way to him.

“You have to watch the video. A lot of ‘word salad,’” the source said. “Feels like a clean up on Aisle 7. Not a technical foul but one could argue still news distortion.”

The cleanup to keep you from finding out the truth is still underway — although now, they’re cutting words for a different reason.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.