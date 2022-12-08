Parler Share
News
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem takes part in a panel discussion in Orlando, Florida, on Nov. 15.
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem takes part in a panel discussion in Orlando, Florida, on Nov. 15. (Phelan M. Ebenhack / AP)

Kristi Noem Goes Scorched Earth on Taxpayer Funds That May Be Lining China's Pockets

 By The Associated Press  December 8, 2022 at 10:23am
Parler Share

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem on Thursday called for an immediate review of the state’s investments to determine if it has stakes in Chinese companies, stepping up her rhetoric against the communist giant.

The Republican governor has taken aim at the state’s ties to China, saying they pose a national security threat.

Last week, Noem banned the popular video-sharing platform TikTok, which is owned by Chinese company ByteDance, from being used on state-owned devices.

Trending:
Supreme Court Makes Decision on Dominion Voting Systems Case

On Thursday, her office issued a statement saying she wanted the South Dakota Investment Council, which oversees a $19 billion portfolio for the state’s pension fund and other trust funds, to review its investments for ties to Chinese companies within seven days.

“South Dakotans deserve to know if their taxpayer dollars are being invested to benefit the Chinese Communist Party,” Noem said in a statement.

“The Investment Council has ensured that South Dakota has the best-funded pension in the country,” she said. “But it is not possible to make good deals with bad people.”

China’s government has worked in recent years to exert stronger ties to companies by pushing the development of party cells, which are small committees of Communist Party members, within companies.

Noem said that if any investments in Chinese companies are found, the South Dakota Investment Council should propose a plan to take its money elsewhere.

In the council’s most recent annual report, China did not make it onto a list of the top 10 countries where it has invested.

Last year, the council reviewed its portfolio to determine if it had invested in Russian companies after that country invaded Ukraine. It found there were no direct investments.

Related:
Iranian Gov Radically Escalates Punishments on Protesters, Announces Public Execution

President Joe Biden last year expanded a list of Chinese companies whose shares are off-limits to American investors because of their links to the Chinese military and surveillance. Chinese officials vehemently objected to that move.

Noem is seen as a potential contender for the Republican nomination for the 2024 White House.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , ,
Parler Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




Kristi Noem Goes Scorched Earth on Taxpayer Funds That May Be Lining China's Pockets
'America First Agenda': Trump's Policies to Be Enshrined, Whether He Wins or Not
Biden Trades 'Merchant of Death' to Russia for Brittney Griner, Leaves Behind American Who's Been Imprisoned for Years
New York Times Braces for Impact as Journalists Assemble - Hasn't Occurred in More Than 40 Years
When the Rats Fight Back - NYC Mayor Doesn't Want to Pay Up After 'Fresh Droppings' Found in Townhome
See more...

Conversation