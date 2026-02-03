Kristi Noem Issues Blistering Response to 'Ill-Informed Famous Musicians' Who Attacked ICE at Grammys

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem lashed out at musicians who used the Grammy Awards show Sunday to attack U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

During the show, pop star Billie Eilish threw an F-bomb at ICE and said, “No one is illegal on stolen land.” Bad Bunny added his attack on ICE, saying,”ICE out.”

“I wish they knew what wonderful, amazing people our ICE officers are. Many of these officers live in these communities where they are doing enforcement activities,” Noem told Fox News while she was in Tupelo, Mississippi, while coordinating assistance to the region due to Winter Storm Fern.

“Their families live there and that’s their neighbors they are protecting by getting dangerous criminals off the streets. They are going after those murderers and rapists, people that are trafficking drugs, and protecting America,” Noem said.

The Department of Homeland Security is focused on enforcing the law and keeping America safe. That’s our mission. We are deporting criminal illegal aliens across the country, improving the most secure border in American history and keeping the American people safe and secure… pic.twitter.com/vff3YryaWd — Secretary Kristi Noem (@Sec_Noem) February 1, 2026

Noem said that the national crackdown on criminal illegal immigrants may not please liberal musicians, but it is what America needs.

“That is what President Trump said he would do — he said he would make us safer, and he has done that. We have reached historic lows in crime rates in this country, the lowest rate of murder and crime since we have been recording it for over 100 years,” Noem said.

“So it’s real results, people are feeling it in their communities, and it’s too bad that ill-informed famous musicians make statements like that without truly knowing what great Americans our ICE and Border Patrol officers are,” she said.

“Love and kindness are good organizing principles for grammar-school recess, but it means absolutely nothing in the real world when it comes to governing efficiently and maintaining law and order,” Kirsten Fleming wrote in a New York Post Op-Ed.

“’Be Kind’ was literally the empty motto that allowed the Biden administration to open the border and allow over 10 million unvetted people — including criminals, gang members and terrorists — into our country. This performative compassion was what led to a slew of murders, rapes and child trafficking,” she wrote.

“It is quite the opposite of being kind and humane. Those are useless sentiments that belong on signs in an Airbnb kitchen,” she wrote.

“We have laws in our country. If you are legal, you get to stay. If you are not, you don’t get to stay,” she wrote.

“Most people can see through the Grammys’ tiresome sanctimony. But the pop stars are too busy enjoying the applause from their friends to notice,” she wrote.

Any white person who does a public “stolen land” acknowledgement should immediately give his or her land to native Americans Otherwise they don’t mean it Also, I’m pretty sure they don’t mean it https://t.co/aZ0iuLhM2K — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) February 2, 2026

“Any white person who does a public ‘stolen land’ acknowledgement should immediately give his or her land to native Americans. Otherwise they don’t mean it Also, I’m pretty sure they don’t mean it,” Republican Sen. Mike Lee of Utah posted on X.

A Native American tribe said its “ancestral land” includes Eilish’s mansion, according to the New York Post.

The Tongva tribe said it has not heard yet from Eilish about the property.

“Eilish has not contacted our tribe directly regarding her property,” a representative of the tribe said.

