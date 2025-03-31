Kristi Noem Issues Fierce Response to Viral Video Calling for Murder of ICE Agents

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem reacted angrily after a TikTok user posted a video calling for shooting Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents on sight.

“If you threaten or attempt to harm a law enforcement officer we will find you and prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law,” Noem wrote on X.

Noem posted the video in which the user told those watching, “Shoot at ICE agents on sight.”

“That’s right. If ICE agents are trying to take you or a loved one, shoot them on sight,” the TikTok user said.

The user claimed ICE agents show up without identification.

“The way they’re pulling up with masks on, with unmarked vehicles, no badge, no nothing. It could be anybody. It can be gang members. You have every right to shoot at them,” he said.

As of Monday morning, the TikTok account appeared to have been deleted.

National Border Patrol Council Vice President Hector Garza said that even though the message is wildly inaccurate, it poses a threat, according to Fox News.

“This kind of rhetoric is not only dangerous, it incites real-world violence and undermines the rule of law. Our agents risk their lives every day to protect this country, and they deserve to do their jobs without fear of being targeted simply for wearing the uniform,” Garza said.

“The National Border Patrol Council unequivocally condemns any form of violence or threats directed at federal law enforcement officers, including our colleagues at ICE,” he said.

Garza said social media platforms have a responsibility to remove threatening posts and said he “urges all social media platforms to take swift and decisive action against content that promotes violence.”

“Free speech does not extend to inciting criminal acts, and allowing such content to remain online puts lives at risk,” Garza explained.

Political leaders have previously cried foul over the violent rhetoric coming from the left.

Recently, Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett of Texas was criticized for saying Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas “has to be knocked over the head, like, hard,” according to Fox News.

🚨 Jasmine Crockett is ONCE AGAIN inciting violence against Republicans Crockett says you should “punch” your opponents, then says Senator @tedcruz “has to be knocked over the head, like, hard.” They know what they’re doing. Mentally ill leftists take this as a call to action. pic.twitter.com/IC7JiorO6E — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) March 24, 2025

“Pro tip: Don’t say things like this, whether you’re in Congress or not,” Republican Sen. Mike Lee of Utah said in response.

