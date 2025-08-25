Kristi Noem Lays Out What's Next for Kilmar Abrego Garcia After He's Arrested by ICE

Illegal alien Kilmar Abrego Garcia was reportedly apprehended by immigration authorities after an immigration check-in Monday and is now headed back out of the country.

“Today, ICE law enforcement arrested Kilmar Abrego Garcia and are processing him for deportation,” Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced Monday morning on X after the immigration check-in.

“President Trump is not going to allow this illegal alien, who is an MS-13 gang member, human trafficker, serial domestic abuser, and child predator to terrorize American citizens any longer,” she added.

Garcia, the so-called “Maryland Man,” was released from federal custody on Friday and given a Monday court date, according to NBC News.

Today, ICE law enforcement arrested Kilmar Abrego Garcia and are processing him for deportation. President Trump is not going to allow this illegal alien, who is an MS-13 gang member, human trafficker, serial domestic abuser, and child predator to terrorize American citizens…

After the court check-in in Baltimore on Monday, Garcia was immediately detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

His lawyers were not pleased.

“There was no need to take him into ICE detention,” attorney Simon Sandoval-Moshenberg told NBC News. “The only reason they took him into detention was to punish him.”

Punish him for what? For legally battling against the Trump administration’s attempts to apprehend and deport him.

Prior to his check-in, Garcia reportedly spoke at a news briefing alongside his attorneys, friends, and family.

“My name is Kilmar Abrego Garcia, and I want you to remember this, remember that I am free and I was able to be reunited with my family,” he said in Spanish.

“This was a miracle. Thank you to God and thank you to the community. I want to thank each and every one of you who marched, lift your voices, never stop praying and continue to fight in my name,” he added.

As to where Garcia might be deported, a notice sent by the Department of Homeland Security to his lawyers on Friday said it’d be to Uganda, according to CNN.

“Let this email serve as notice that DHS may remove your client, Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia, to Uganda no earlier than 72 hours from now (absent weekends),” the notice read.

Sandoval-Moshenberg accused the threat of deportation of being a consequence of “retaliation” by the Trump administration.

“The government’s decision to send Kilmar Abrego Garcia to Uganda makes it painfully clear that they are using the immigration system to punish him for exercising his constitutional rights,” he told CNN.

“There is a perfectly reasonable option available, Costa Rica, where he his family can visit him easily, but instead they are attempting to send him halfway across the world, to a country with documented human rights abuses and where he does not even speak the language. This is not justice; it is retaliation,” he added.

All this comes after Garcia was offered a federal plea deal last week. He refused the deal, with Sandoval-Moshenberg saying, he will not accept charges of which he’s not guilty.

He refused the plea deal despite the agreement having come with a clause maintaining that Garcia would ultimately be deported to Costa Rica versus Uganda.

