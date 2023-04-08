Kristi Noem Has Ominous 5-Word Warning After Biden Admin Threatens to Halt Transgender Bans in Sports

The war against Christians is nothing new, but the enemies are growing bolder by the day. And the Biden administration is hellbent on backing them.

The U.S. Department of Education is proposing a change to Title IX that would prevent colleges and schools from banning transgender students from playing on teams that match their gender preferences, according to Fox News.

In short, the proposal would open the door for biological males to play on female sports teams at schools that get federal funding.

The progressive’s fiery enthusiasm for the transgender movement is a dire threat to girls and women. Those who would protect females are building a fireline in an attempt to contain the wildfire of absurdity.

In February of last year, South Dakota Republican Gov. Kristi Noem signed into law a bill to bar transgender athletes from competing in women’s or girls’ school sports.

Noem is a shining example of the opposition’s resolve against the Biden administration.

“South Dakota will not allow this to stand,” Noem tweeted on Thursday. “We will lead. We will defend our laws. Only girls will play girls’ sports.”

Noem ended the tweet with: “We’ll see you in court.”

South Dakota will not allow this to stand. We will lead. We will defend our laws. Only girls will play girls’ sports. President Biden, we’ll see you in Court. pic.twitter.com/Irv03aMEp9 — Kristi Noem (@KristiNoem) April 6, 2023

On the same day the Education Department announced the proposal and Noem vowed to fight it, former college swimming star Riley Gaines was assaulted at San Francisco State University. She was there speaking about the inherent unfairness of “trans women” competing in women’s sports, according to The Western Journal.

Gaines was a guest speaker for Turning Point USA in ultra-progressive Northern California when she was assaulted for championing women’s rights.

Eli Bremer, Gaines’ agent, told Fox News that the 12-time All-American swimmer was attacked and then forced to barricade herself in a classroom.

“Tonight, Riley Gaines spoke at San Francisco State University to share her personal story of competing against a biological male athlete, Lia Thomas, at the Women’s NCAA Swimming Championships last year,” Bremer said. “Instead of a thoughtful discussion tonight at SFSU, Riley was violently accosted, shouted at, physically assaulted, and barricaded in a room by protesters.

“It is stunning that in America in 2023, it is acceptable for biological male students to violently assault a woman for standing up for women’s rights,” Bremer concluded.

It is stunningly absurd.

Noem saluted Gaines’ courage in a tweet that characterized the assault as an act of “lunacy.”

Riley, you are a true hero for speaking out against the unfairness and lunacy of men competing against women in sports. Thank you for your courage and commitment in standing up for women. Only girls should play girls’ sports! https://t.co/FIwLZ29KRy — Kristi Noem (@KristiNoem) April 7, 2023

Noem’s statement “Only girls should play girls’ sports” is a self-evident truth. The fact that conservatives and traditionalists are forced to defend it is ample proof that progressives who promote transgender ideology hate truth.

Those who hate truth by default despise Jesus Christ, who is “the way and the truth and the life” John 14: 6. They have made a religion of hate akin to that of the angels who fell from heaven into hell.

A Department of Education press release served to make the situation even more unintelligible.

“The proposed rule would establish that policies violate Title IX when they categorically ban transgender students from participating on sports teams consistent with their gender identity just because of who they are. The proposed rule also recognizes that in some instances, particularly in competitive high school and college athletic environments, some schools may adopt policies that limit transgender students’ participation. The proposed rule would provide schools with a framework for developing eligibility criteria that protects students from being denied equal athletic opportunity, while giving schools the flexibility to develop their own participation policies.”

Who decides which schools are competitive? Aren’t all sports teams competitive? Isn’t competition the lifeblood of sports? Does the proposed “flexibility” mean a school can do anything it wants when it comes to transgenders playing on the team of their choice?

And if a college bans biological men from playing women’s sports, will it render them uncompetitive?

Transgender ideology doesn’t make sense and engenders confusion wherever it is found. If someone truly identifies as a bird, would it be OK to encourage them to jump off a roof to see if they could fly? Or would doing so land you in court? Wouldn’t it be better to take them to see a mental health professional?

Women such as Kristi Noem and Riley Gaines are heroes for defending women from the insidious designs of those who would usurp nature in an attempt to recast it in their own image. Transgender ideology is toxic because it is insane. It can only lead to the full-blown narcissism necessary to think of oneself as a god who can change their God-given nature at will.

Stand tall, heroes. Hold your ground. Don’t give in.

As Noem tweeted, “President Biden, we’ll see you in Court.”

That’s one battle line that must be held.

