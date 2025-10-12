Why Kristi Noem Prayed a 'Hedge of Protection' Around ICE Officers and What That Means

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem was filmed praying for protection for Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers as they continue to find opposition in carrying out their work in Portland, Oregon.

Specifically, Noem prayed for a “hedge of protection” around the officers.

She prayed “that you give us good fellowship, Lord, but that you also give us wisdom and discernment to make the best decisions not just for the people that are here enforcing the law, but also for the citizens of this country.

