Faith
Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem takes the stage during the Hill Nation Summit, co-hosted by The Hill and NewsNation, at the Willard Hotel on July 16, 2025, in Washington, D.C.
Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem takes the stage during the Hill Nation Summit, co-hosted by The Hill and NewsNation, at the Willard Hotel on July 16, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images)

Why Kristi Noem Prayed a 'Hedge of Protection' Around ICE Officers and What That Means

 By Samuel Short  October 12, 2025 at 6:30am
Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem was filmed praying for protection for Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers as they continue to find opposition in carrying out their work in Portland, Oregon.

Specifically, Noem prayed for a “hedge of protection” around the officers.

She prayed “that you give us good fellowship, Lord, but that you also give us wisdom and discernment to make the best decisions not just for the people that are here enforcing the law, but also for the citizens of this country.

Samuel Short
Sam Short is an Instructor of History with Motlow State Community College in Smyrna, Tennessee. He holds a BA in History from Middle Tennessee State University and an MA in History from University College London. The views expressed in his articles are his own and do not reflect the views or opinions of Motlow State Community College.




Conversation