Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem speaks with reporters at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 29.
Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem speaks with reporters at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 29. (Alex Brandon - File / AP)

Kristi Noem Revokes Protected Status for 500,000 Haitians, Opens Them Up for Deportation

 By Jack Davis  February 21, 2025 at 7:30am
The Trump administration is moving to end deportation protections for about 520,000 Haitians.

On Thursday, the Department of Homeland Security gave notice that temporary protected status would be ending for Haitians, according to The Hill.

The administration took similar action against Venezuelans who have used TPS to remain in the United States.

“Biden and Mayorkas attempted to tie the hands of the Trump administration by extending Haiti’s Temporary Protected Status by 18 months — far longer than justified or necessary,” a DHS representative said in a news release, referring to former President Joe Biden and former DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

“We are returning integrity to the TPS system, which has been abused and exploited by illegal aliens for decades. President Trump and Secretary Noem are returning TPS to its original status: temporary,” the representative said, referring to current DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, who issued the order.

Some Haitians have been protected from deportation since 2010, when the Obama administration first authorized it for Haitians after a major earthquake there, according to The New York Times.

As noted by Politico, once Haitians in the U.S. under TPS lose their protected status, they could be eligible for deportation.

Should Trump focus on deporting Haitians first?

The official notice said that Haitians protected through Feb. 3, 2026, now have their protections ending on Aug. 3.

The notice said that Mayorkas “failed to evaluate whether ‘permitting the aliens to remain temporarily in the United States’ is not ‘contrary to the national interest of the United States.’”

After highlighting multiple extensions of TPS for Hatiains, the notice added, “Each new designation allowed additional Haitian nationals who entered the United States, including illegally, to qualify even though these populations were not impacted by the preceding findings of ‘extraordinary and temporary conditions.’”

“Allowing aliens from a given country, including aliens who entered the United States illegally or overstayed their authorized period of admission, to remain in the United States temporarily with employment authorization is an extraordinary act,” the order said.

The order said there was no explanation in the July 2024 notice that gave Haitians another 18 months of TPS “why permitting the ever-increasing population of Haitian TPS recipients, particularly those who entered the country unlawfully, to remain temporarily in the United States is not contrary to the  U.S. national interest. “

The order also noted that temporary protected status is, by virtue of its name, temporary.

