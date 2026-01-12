Kristi Noem Sets Democrats Straight on CNN: 'You Don't Get to Change the Facts Because You Don't Like Them'

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem clashed with CNN’s Jake Tapper on Sunday over the death of anti-ICE activist Renee Good.

During her interview, Noem noted that Good “blocked the road for a long time and was yelling at them and impeding a federal law enforcement investigation.”

“That’s what you need to focus on, Jake, is, they were breaking the law by impeding and obstructing a law enforcement operation,” she said.

“They were breaking the law already. And these officers were doing their due diligence and what their training had prepared them to do to make sure they were handling it appropriately,” she added.

Tapper questioned Noem’s use of the phrase “domestic terrorist” to describe Good.

🚨 BREAKING: DHS Sec. Kristi Noem just DROPPED THE MIC on every Democrat and stunned CNN “You don’t get to change the facts because you don’t like them. What happened in Minneapolis was an act of domestic terrorism!” 💯 “Acts of domestic terrorism like this should be… pic.twitter.com/RxLVG3HADw — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 11, 2026

“She weaponized her vehicle to conduct an act of violence against a law enforcement officer and the public,” Noem replied, later adding, “If you look at what the definition of domestic terrorism is, it completely fits the situation on the ground.”

“This individual, as you saw in the video that we released just 48 hours after this incident, showed that this officer was hit by her vehicle. She weaponized it. And he defended his life and those colleagues around him and the public,” she said.

You don’t get to change the facts because you don’t like them. What happened in Minneapolis was an act of domestic terrorism. Acts of domestic terrorism like this should be condemned by every politician and elected official. It shouldn’t be hard or remotely controversial. pic.twitter.com/AmZLCyRiMo — Secretary Kristi Noem (@Sec_Noem) January 11, 2026

Tapper then disputed that facts could be determined quickly given that different spins have been put out on the same video of the incident.

“The facts of the situation are that the vehicle was weaponized and it attacked the law enforcement officer. He defended himself and he defended those individuals around him,” Noem said.

“That is the definition. When there is something that is weaponized to use against the public and law enforcement, that is an act of domestic terrorism,” she said.

Noem noted the attack on ICE agents “happened in our shores. It happened here in our country. You don’t get to change the facts just because you don’t like them.”

This domestic terror attack in Minneapolis was the direct consequence of sanctuary politicians, like Tim Walz and Jacob Frey, who constantly demonize and vilify our brave officers. Sanctuary politicians are allowing situations around the country to become volatile, they’re not… pic.twitter.com/wJaQc3ugB9 — Secretary Kristi Noem (@Sec_Noem) January 11, 2026

Noem noted that earlier Wednesday, Good “had harassed and impeded law enforcement operations. That raises the suspicion level with all of these law enforcement officers as far as paying attention to what her capacity is.”

Noem said the Department of Homeland Security had given the American people the truth.

“I have provided you with facts and information to back up every single word that we have said in every single part of this investigation. And if you don’t like it, that’s fine. But we’re going to continue to do the right thing to keep the American people safe,” she said.

