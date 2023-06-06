Kristi Noem Vows to Protect Mount Rushmore After Finding Out What Target Execs Support Doing to It

Ultra-left retail giant Target is at it again, this time donating money to a radical group that wants to demolish the colossal monument to our great presidents at Mount Rushmore because it is “white supremacy.” But South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem isn’t having any of it.

As Fox News noted on Monday, Target has ramped up its support of radical ideas and its sick donations to radical, left-wing groups, including transgender groups, LGBT groups, Black Lives Matter groups, and so-called “social justice” groups. But it is also amping up donations to groups that push the race-based Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion agenda. And one of the groups it donates tens of thousands of dollars to has been advocating for demolishing Mount Rushmore.

According to a look at Target’s donations through its non-profit Target Foundation, the company has donated to a South Dakota group calling itself the NDN Collective. This group has targeted Mount Rushmore, calling the national monument an “international symbol of white supremacy.”

Fox added that NDN operates with a “racial equity lens” and is “dedicated to building indigenous power [t]hrough organizing, activism, philanthropy, grantmaking … and narrative change.”

The group also employs the fantasy term “intersectional,” says it supports transgenderism, and works to “liberate” the special interest group it claims are “oppressed.”

It’s attack on Mount Rushmore is a piece with its “LANDBACK” program, an effort to force the U.S. to return all national parks to Native Americans because they are on “stolen lands.”

“The closure of Mount Rushmore, return of that land and all public lands in the Black Hills, South Dakota is our cornerstone battle,” NDN said about the South Dakota landmark. “Not only does Mount Rushmore sit in the heart of the sacred Black Hills, but it is an international symbol of white supremacy and colonization. To truly dismantle white supremacy and systems of oppression, we have to go back to the roots. Which, for us, is putting indigenous lands back in indigenous hands.”

The same group Target is funding advocates to “demilitarize” the “violent” U.S. military.

“[T]he U.S. military is in the explicit business of taking land away from communities all around the world and using their presence on their land to carry out their own agenda for the inhabitants of that area. Violence is fundamental for the U.S. to maintain its presence, and the military is how they establish dominance domestically and internationally, wherever they may be,” NDN said, according to Fox.

“The origin of the U.S. military and police is rooted in the establishment of informal militias composed of newly arrived settlers looking to make money and own land,” NDN adds. “The purpose of these informal militias however was not to keep the police or protect citizens, but to clear the land of as many Natives as possible by killing indiscriminately, and catching runaway enslaved Africans.”

In addition, NDN supports dismantling Israel, and pushes the false notion that the so-called “Palestinians” have a right to evoke the “law of return” to take over Israeli settlements. They support economic warfare against Israel and push slogans such as “Free Palestine” in support of the terrorist government there. The group also uses every manner of anti-Israel slogan, including “From the River to the Sea, Palestine will be Free,” a slogan that necessarily advocates genocide against Jews.

This is a radical, far left organization. And it is far from the only extremist group that Target is supporting with the millions it earns from American shoppers all across the country.

For her part, South Dakota’s Republican Gov. Kristi Noem is not having it, and she jumped to Twitter to reply to the Fox News story.

“Target’s leftist execs support giving away Mount Rushmore,” Gov. Noem tweeted on Monday.

“Not on my watch,” she wrote, concluding with, “America’s symbol of Freedom will endure.”

Target’s leftist execs support giving away Mount Rushmore. Not on my watch. America’s symbol of Freedom will endure. pic.twitter.com/eesXp2sLiM — Kristi Noem (@KristiNoem) June 5, 2023

railed against Joe Biden for using COVID as an excuse to cancel the usual Independence Day fireworks displays over the mountain monument.

And in 2020 she also stood up to defend Mount Rushmore when activists were once again prescribing to have the monumental mountain carvings destroyed and the land given to local Indian tribes.

Meanwhile, Target is finding its fortunes in a downward spiral as boycott efforts grow affecting its bottom line.

Noem is 100 percent right, of course. Target is one of the worst of all American corporations for its efforts to undermine this country and destroy everything that makes it a great country. It’s all just another reason for good, patriotic Americans to refuse to patronize Target.

