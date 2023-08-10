Share
Commentary

Kristi Noem's Reason for Not Running for President Is Subtle Jab at Those Running Against Trump

 By Rachel Emmanuel  August 10, 2023 at 5:35am
Share

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem made a great point Wednesday during an interview with Fox News’ Laurence Jones.

While covering the 83rd Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota, Jones asked Noem why she had decided not to run for president, despite the fact that a lot of governors were running and many people were pushing her to run, too.


“Well, the fact is,” Noem replied, “None of them can win, as long as Trump is in the race. And that’s just a fact.”

“So why run if you can’t win?” she asked.

Trending:
Interviewer Kicked Off Trump's Plane After What She Did to His Face, But 45 Is One Laughing Now

“I’ve probably run ten statewide races; I’ve won them all — I’ve never lost. If I get into a race, I’m going to win.”

“That’s just how we do it,” Noem said.



Noem makes a lot of sense.

Should Trump pick Kristi Noem as his running mate?

The presidential race should not be a springboard for other ambitions or an attempt to get your name on the national stage when you have no chance of winning.

The latest Trump campaign internal poll by the polling group co/efficient shows Trump with a 42 percent lead over his closest competitor, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.


He is by far the top dog in the race, and as long as he remains in the race, there is little to no chance for anyone else.

Noem is young and she is doing a great job as governor.

Related:
Kristi Noem Defends Jason Aldean, Offers Country Artist Incredible Location for Concert

In July, Noem announced that South Dakota had ended the 2022-2023 fiscal year with a $96.8 million surplus.


Instead of jumping into a race just to wear the badge of a failed presidential candidate or to use the platform to lobby for her next job or a future run, she is focusing on the job she already has and fulfilling the duties the people of her state elected her to do.

And that shows character.

Noem went on to praise Trump, who, she said, “did some great things for our state and for our country.”

“As governor, he’s let me do my job, and I appreciate that,” Noem said.

Biden doesn’t do that,” she added.

In June, The National Review reported that Noem had declined to endorse anyone for president, although she said that she couldn’t “see a path to victory for anybody else” with Trump in the race.

But when Jones pushed her about whether we should expect her to endorse Trump at his upcoming visit to South Dakota, Noem gave the impression that the door to an endorsement may not be tightly shut.

“Expect a fun, eventful rally,” she said.

“People were thrilled that he’s coming. We’re excited that he’s coming to help our Republican party,” she continued.

“He is inspirational,” Noem said. “People always show up to hear him say something interesting.

“And, yeah, you’ll hear something from me too,” she added enigmatically.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Share
Rachel Emmanuel
Rachel Emmanuel has served as the Director of Content on a Republican Congressional campaign and writes content for popular conservative book franchise.
Rachel Emmanuel has served as the Director of Content on a Republican Congressional campaign and writes for a popular Conservative book franchise.




Kristi Noem's Reason for Not Running for President Is Subtle Jab at Those Running Against Trump
GOP Congressman Introducing Legislation That Would Be a Huge Win for Christians
Trump Scores Major Win Following His Third Indictment
Jill Biden Seen in Photo Smiling from Ear to Ear with Drag Queens
Jack Smith Went After a Republican Before - Case Got Overturned by SCOTUS Unanimously
See more...

Conversation