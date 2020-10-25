Kushner, Ivanka Trump Threaten To Sue Lincoln Project Over 'Defamatory' NYC Billboards

The anti-Trump Lincoln Project could face a lawsuit over its double-barreled trashing of Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner.

On Thursday, the Lincoln Project unveiled billboards in New York City’s Times Square designed to send a message that the president’s daughter and son-in-law — who are senior White House advisers — are gleeful amid America’s suffering due to the coronavirus.

The billboard of Ivanka Trump shows her smiling as she gestures to the death toll from the virus.

Fox News reported that image appeared to come from a photo Ivanka Trump posted on Twitter in which she was gesturing toward a can of Goya black beans after Goya Foods CEO Robert Unanue made a statement supporting President Donald Trump.

If it’s Goya, it has to be good.

Si es Goya, tiene que ser bueno. pic.twitter.com/9tjVrfmo9z — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) July 15, 2020

The one of Kushner has a quote an anonymous source for a Vanity Fair article claims he said, which reads, “[New Yorkers] are going to suffer and that’s their problem.”

Kushner’s billboard also features a row of body bags.

The Lincoln Project shared on Twitter a letter it was sent by Trump family lawyer Marc Kasowitz.

Kasowitz called the ads “false, malicious and defamatory” in the cease-and-desist letter the Lincoln Project posted Friday.

“Of course, Mr. Kushner never made any such statement, Ms. Trump never made any such gesture, and the Lincoln Project’s representations that they did are an outrageous and shameful libel,” the letter stated.

“If these billboard ads are not immediately removed, we will sue you for what will doubtless be enormous compensatory and punitive damages.”

The quote attributed to Kushner was culled from what Vanity Fair said it was told by an unnamed source were words Kushner used during a March meeting on the coronavirus.

The article said Kushner was angered at a comment about New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and his demands.

Kushner is quoted in the article as saying, “Cuomo didn’t pound the phones hard enough to get PPE for his state…. His people are going to suffer and that’s their problem.”

The Lincoln Project said the billboards will remain.

Jared and Ivanka have always been entitled, out-of-touch bullies who have never given the slightest indication they have any regard for the American people. We plan on showing them the same level of respect. Our full statement: pic.twitter.com/M3K5nOE5qd — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) October 24, 2020

“The level of indignant outrage Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump have shown towards The Lincoln Project for exposing their indifference for the more than 223,000 people who have lost their lives due to their reckless mismanagement of COVID-19 is comical,” it said in a statement.

