Kushner, Ivanka Trump Threaten To Sue Lincoln Project Over 'Defamatory' NYC Billboards

By Jack Davis
Published October 25, 2020 at 8:05am
The anti-Trump Lincoln Project could face a lawsuit over its double-barreled trashing of Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner.

On Thursday, the Lincoln Project unveiled billboards in New York City’s Times Square designed to send a message that the president’s daughter and son-in-law — who are senior White House advisers — are gleeful amid America’s suffering due to the coronavirus.

The billboard of Ivanka Trump shows her smiling as she gestures to the death toll from the virus.

Fox News reported that image appeared to come from a photo Ivanka Trump posted on Twitter in which she was gesturing toward a can of Goya black beans after  Goya Foods CEO Robert Unanue made a statement supporting President Donald Trump.

The one of Kushner has a quote an anonymous source for a Vanity Fair article claims he said, which reads, “[New Yorkers] are going to suffer and that’s their problem.”

Kushner’s billboard also features a row of body bags.

The Lincoln Project shared on Twitter a letter it was sent by Trump family lawyer Marc Kasowitz.

Kasowitz called the ads  “false, malicious and defamatory” in the cease-and-desist letter the Lincoln Project posted Friday.

“Of course, Mr. Kushner never made any such statement, Ms. Trump never made any such gesture, and the Lincoln Project’s representations that they did are an outrageous and shameful libel,” the letter stated.

“If these billboard ads are not immediately removed, we will sue you for what will doubtless be enormous compensatory and punitive damages.”

Do you think the Lincoln Project deserves to be sued over these billboards?

The quote attributed to Kushner was culled from what Vanity Fair said it was told by an unnamed source were words Kushner used during a March meeting on the coronavirus.

The article said Kushner was angered at a comment about New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and his demands.

Kushner is quoted in the article as saying, “Cuomo didn’t pound the phones hard enough to get PPE for his state…. His people are going to suffer and that’s their problem.”

The Lincoln Project said the billboards will remain.

“The level of indignant outrage Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump have shown towards The Lincoln Project for exposing their indifference for the more than 223,000 people who have lost their lives due to their reckless mismanagement of COVID-19 is comical,” it said in a statement.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
