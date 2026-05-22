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Kyle Busch celebrates with daughter, Lennix Busch, son, Brexton Busch, and wife, Samantha Busch in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Fr8 Racing 208 at Echo Park Speedway on Feb. 21, 2026, in Hampton, Georgia.
Kyle Busch celebrates with daughter, Lennix Busch, son, Brexton Busch, and wife, Samantha Busch in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Fr8 Racing 208 at Echo Park Speedway on Feb. 21, 2026, in Hampton, Georgia. (Sean Gardner / Getty Images)

Kyle Busch 911 Call Released, Shedding New Light on His Shocking Death

 By Randy DeSoto  May 22, 2026 at 4:14pm
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A newly released 911 call from a race training facility in North Carolina on Wednesday reveals that NASCAR driver Kyle Busch was coughing up blood and lying on the bathroom floor when someone called for medical assistance.

NASCAR announced on Thursday that the two-time Cup champion died unexpectedly at the age of 41 from an undisclosed illness.

A man could be heard saying on a 911 call around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, “I’ve got an individual that’s, uh, shortness of breath, very hot, thinks he’s going to pass out and is producing a little bit of blood — coughing up some blood,” in audio published Friday on YouTube by TMZ.

“He is awake,” the 911 caller added. “He’s on the bathroom floor right now.”

NBC News reported that “NASCAR CEO Steve O’Donnell confirmed that Busch was using the Chevrolet racing simulator when he got sick, but declined to speculate on the cause and said there’s currently no evidence linking his death to racing or whatever training he was doing.”

“We’re not aware at this time of any correlation between, you know, the race car, the racing, and what took place,” O’Donnell told the news outlet.

Busch’s death came a week and a half after he radioed his crew near the end of the NASCAR Cup Series race in Watkins Glen, New York, on May 10, asking a doctor to be available to give him a “shot” when he finished.

He had been struggling with a sinus cold the whole week leading up to the race, a sportscaster said on air during the event.

Five days later, on May 15, Busch won the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race in Dover, Delaware.

“You take whatever you can get, man,” the driver said, in what turned out to be his last post-race interview. “You never know when the last one is going to be, so cherish them all — trust me.”

Related:
Breaking: Kyle Busch's Family Reveals Cause of Death

A reporter asked Busch on May 16 how his health was doing.

“I’m still not great,” he said. “The cough was pretty substantial last week.”

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Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 4,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




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