Kyle Kashuv Attacks Maxine Waters for Allegedly Revealing Sensitive GOP Information

After Democratic Congresswoman Maxine Waters of California angrily attacked anyone and everyone suggesting her office leaked personal information about three Republican senators, gun rights advocate Kyle Kashuv wondered who had the burden of proof in a world where Democrats have come to treat allegations as fact.

“Wait, doesn’t she need to prove she’s innocent? Thems the rules,” tweeted Kashuv, a pro gun rights student at the Parkland, Florida high school that was the scene of February’s mass shooting. Since that time, Kashuv has emerged as a conservative voice on gun control and other issues.

Wait, doesn't she need to prove she's innocent? Thems the rules https://t.co/w3YsFOM6wn — Kyle “Beto” Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) September 30, 2018

The furor began Thursday, when someone with an IP address within the House of Representatives uploaded to Wikipedia the personal information, including addresses and phone numbers, of Republican Sens. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Mike Lee and Orrin Hatch of Utah, Fox News reported. The information was later removed.

The doxxing was first flagged by Twitter, which create a warning system to track Wikipedia entry changes from anyone located in Congress.

As noted by The Hill, digital detectives trying to track down the source of the doxxing claimed that the IP address responsible for the doxxing was in Waters’s office.

Waters responded with a fiery attack on any such talk.

“Lies, lies, and more despicable lies,” she said in a statement her office released Saturday.

“I am utterly disgusted by the spread of the completely false, absurd, and dangerous lies and conspiracy theories that are being peddled by ultra-right wing pundits, outlets, and websites who are promoting a fraudulent claim that a member of my staff was responsible for the release of the personal information of Members of the United States Senate on Wikipedia. This unfounded allegation is completely false and an absolute lie,” she said.

Waters that said that an investigation had already cleared her staff.

“The United States Capitol Police and our internal IT specialist have determined that the IP address in question does not belong to my office or anyone on my staff. The member of my staff – whose identity, personal information, and safety have been compromised as a result of these fraudulent and false allegations – was in no way responsible for the leak of this information,” she said.

“My office has alerted the appropriate authorities and law enforcement entities of these fraudulent claims. We will ensure that the perpetrators will be revealed, and that they will be held legally liable for all of their actions that are destructive and dangerous to any and all members of my staff,” she added.

The statement did not convince her critics.

Oh no! NOW you want innocent until proven guilty?! Your statement means nothing. You leaked it. It is despicable to put innocent people in harms way for nothing more than political gain. — Sharla Burleson-Dyer (@sharlaokc) September 30, 2018

Although to Waters the issue is closed, Tennessee Republican Sen. Rand Paul thinks it is time to get to the bottom of this action.

Yesterday there was an attempt to incite people by publishing the personal information of Senators – including home addresses- endangering them & their families. This should be investigated & the perpetrators punished. There is too much hatred and violence in politics these days. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) September 28, 2018

“Yesterday there was an attempt to incite people by publishing the personal information of Senators – including home addresses- endangering them & their families. This should be investigated & the perpetrators punished. There is too much hatred and violence in politics these days,” Paul tweeted.

