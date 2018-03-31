Kyle Kashuv Calls Out David Hogg by Revealing How He Spent Spring Break

In the aftermath of the Parkland school shooting, numerous students from the school have become public advocates for stricter gun laws in the U.S.

One of the most notable advocates to come from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School is David Hogg, who hid with several other students as suspected gunman Nikolas Cruz roamed the high school and fatally shot 17 people.

Ever since Hogg became an outspoken advocate for gun control, he has been the subject of criticism by many of those who support the Second Amendment and gun rights, including Fox News host Laura Ingraham.

On Wednesday, Ingraham claimed in a tweet that Hogg, who is currently applying to colleges, was “whining” about several rejections letters he has received.

David Hogg Rejected By Four Colleges To Which He Applied and whines about it. (Dinged by UCLA with a 4.1 GPA…totally predictable given acceptance rates.) https://t.co/wflA4hWHXY — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) March 28, 2018

That comment sparked controversy, and eventually led into a back-and-forth between the Fox News host and Hogg, who called for sponsors of Ingraham’s show to boycott it altogether.

Ingraham eventually apologized, saying that it wasn’t her intention to “hurt” the “brave victims of Parkland,” including Hogg.

Any student should be proud of a 4.2 GPA —incl. @DavidHogg111. On reflection, in the spirit of Holy Week, I apologize for any upset or hurt my tweet caused him or any of the brave victims of Parkland. For the record, I believe my show was the first to feature David…(1/2) — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) March 29, 2018

… immediately after that horrific shooting and even noted how "poised" he was given the tragedy. As always, he’s welcome to return to the show anytime for a productive discussion. WATCH: https://t.co/5wcd00wWpd (2/2) — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) March 29, 2018

Despite the apology, multiple sponsors did end up dropping Ingraham’s show. Then, on Friday, Ingraham announced she would be taking the next week off.

BREAKING: Laura Ingraham announced on tonight's show that she would take next week off and be replaced by "a great lineup of guest hosts" pic.twitter.com/Ucoa4D45O2 — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) March 31, 2018

That prompted a snide comment from Hogg, who tweeted, “Have some healthy reflections this Holy Week.”

Have some healthy reflections this Holy Week. https://t.co/bjSLmj3gyH — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) March 31, 2018

But fellow Parkland survivor Kyle Kashuv wasn’t having any of it. In a tweet of his own, he indicated that Hogg was “spending your entire spring break trying to ruin a cancer survivor’s career who is a single mother of 3 adopted children from foreign countries.”

“Dude, this is just sad,” he concluded.

Imagine spending your entire spring break trying to ruin a cancer survivor's career who is a single mother of 3 adopted children from foreign countries. Dude, this is just sad. https://t.co/xdVg2qM9fZ — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) March 31, 2018

Ingraham was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2005, and since recovering, has always been adamant about being called a “thriver” rather than cancer “survivor.”

The Fox News host also adopted her daughter Maria from Guatemala, and has two sons from Russia — Dmitri and Nikolai. Ingraham is an avid supporter of both international and domestic adoption.

However, despite Ingraham’s apology and the road that has led her to become one of the most-listened-to women in political talk radio, Hogg argued that things in America are changing and the younger generation is a big part of this change — no matter who they’re up against.

“I think it’s great that corporate America is standing with me and the rest of my friends,” Hogg told CNN regarding the advertiser boycott of Ingraham’s show. “When you come against any one of us — whether it be me or anybody else — you’re coming against all of us.”

