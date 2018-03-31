The Western Journal

RSS Feed
Back
Back
Politics
Print

Kyle Kashuv Calls Out David Hogg by Revealing How He Spent Spring Break

By Becky Loggia
March 31, 2018 at 1:26pm

Print

In the aftermath of the Parkland school shooting, numerous students from the school have become public advocates for stricter gun laws in the U.S.

One of the most notable advocates to come from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School is David Hogg, who hid with several other students as suspected gunman Nikolas Cruz roamed the high school and fatally shot 17 people.

Ever since Hogg became an outspoken advocate for gun control, he has been the subject of criticism by many of those who support the Second Amendment and gun rights, including Fox News host Laura Ingraham.

On Wednesday, Ingraham claimed in a tweet that Hogg, who is currently applying to colleges, was “whining” about several rejections letters he has received.

The Western Journal Daily Email

Facebook

Thanks For Subscribing!

That comment sparked controversy, and eventually led into a back-and-forth between the Fox News host and Hogg, who called for sponsors of Ingraham’s show to boycott it altogether.

Ingraham eventually apologized, saying that it wasn’t her intention to “hurt” the “brave victims of Parkland,” including Hogg.

Despite the apology, multiple sponsors did end up dropping Ingraham’s show. Then, on Friday, Ingraham announced she would be taking the next week off.

That prompted a snide comment from Hogg, who tweeted, “Have some healthy reflections this Holy Week.”

RELATED: Here Are 6 Young Americans Whose School Safety Ideas Don’t Include Restricting Gun Rights

Do you think Hogg's comment went too far?

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

But fellow Parkland survivor Kyle Kashuv wasn’t having any of it. In a tweet of his own, he indicated that Hogg was “spending your entire spring break trying to ruin a cancer survivor’s career who is a single mother of 3 adopted children from foreign countries.”

“Dude, this is just sad,” he concluded.

Ingraham was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2005, and since recovering, has always been adamant about being called a “thriver” rather than cancer “survivor.”

The Fox News host also adopted her daughter Maria from Guatemala, and has two sons from Russia — Dmitri and Nikolai. Ingraham is an avid supporter of both international and domestic adoption.

However, despite Ingraham’s apology and the road that has led her to become one of the most-listened-to women in political talk radio, Hogg argued that things in America are changing and the younger generation is a big part of this change — no matter who they’re up against.

“I think it’s great that corporate America is standing with me and the rest of my friends,” Hogg told CNN regarding the advertiser boycott of Ingraham’s show. “When you come against any one of us — whether it be me or anybody else — you’re coming against all of us.”

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.

Print

Tags: gun control, Laura Ingraham, Parkland school shooting, shooting

By: Becky Loggia on March 31, 2018 at 1:26pm

Let us know what you think!

Popular Right Now

Becky Loggia

david hogg, kyle kashuv

Kyle Kashuv Calls Out David Hogg by Revealing How He Spent Spring Break

Chris Agee

Trump Delivers Heartfelt Easter Message Every Christian Needs To Hear

Randy DeSoto

Pope_Francis_(1)

Pope Francis: There Is No Hell

Gabrielle Okun

Hero Who Hid Jewish Children in Laundry Baskets from Nazis Dies at 107

Jack Davis

Karen Carter Peterson, guns being destroyed

DNC Vice Chair Publicly Demands Repeal of the 2nd Amendment

Dick Morris

Dick Morris: Big Blow to Mueller — Flynn May Walk

Dick Morris

special prosecutor Robert Mueller

Dick Morris: Is This Finally the End of Mueller?

Michael Bastasch

California Threatening to Sue Trump if They Can’t Be Exempt from Fuel Laws

Recently Posted