Kyle Kashuv Pulled Out of Class, Questioned by Security for Visiting Gun Range With Father

While a number of his schoolmates have turned February’s deadly mass school shooting into a rallying cause for gun control, at least one survivor has been publicly challenging their efforts.

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Kyle Kashuv continues to speak out in support of the Second Amendment in media appearances and on Twitter, where he shared a series of posts detailing his recent trip to a shooting range with his father.

As The Daily Caller reported, his tweets on Friday included images and videos as well as his own thoughts about the experience.

It was great learning about our inalienable right of #2A and how to properly use a gun. This was my first time ever touching a gun and it made me appreciate the #Constitution even more. My instructor was very informative; I learnt a lot. #2A is important and we need 2 preserve 2A pic.twitter.com/4rcOZbpl88 — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) April 21, 2018

“It was great learning about our inalienable right of #2A and how to properly use a gun,” Kashuv wrote. “This was my first time ever touching a gun and it made me appreciate the #Constitution even more.”

When he returned to school on Monday after posting the images several days earlier, he said those tweets were cited as the reason he was called to meet with a security officer.

Kashuv recalled the encounter in a statement to The Daily Wire.

“Near the end of third period, my teacher got a call from the office saying I need to go down and see a Mr. Greenleaf,” he said.

Not knowing who this person was at first, Kashuv said he soon learned Greenleaf was “an armed school resource officer” who wanted to ask about his trip to the shooting range.

“Then a second security officer walked in and sat behind me,” he said. “Both began questioning me intensely.”

Kashuv claimed the officers were soon engaging in a “condescending and rude” series of questions.

“First, they began berating my tweet, although neither of them had read it; then they began aggressively asking questions about who I went to the range with, whose gun we used, about my father, etc.,” he said.

Before he was finally released, Kashuv said a third officer entered the room and began probing with the same basic questions he had just been asked.

“At that point, I asked whether I could record the interview,” he said. “They said no.”

When he followed up by asking whether he could leave since the officers told him he had not done anything wrong, Kashuv said the response seemed to be an effort to intimidate him.

“One said, ‘Don’t get snappy with me, do you not remember what happened here a few months ago?” the student said.

He said the officers repeatedly referred to him in an apparently derogatory manner as “the pro-Second Amendment kid,” adding that the interrogation left him upset and frightened.

“I was treated like a criminal for no reason other than having gone to the gun range and posted on social media about it,” he said.

Kashuv told Fox News that the officers ultimately let him leave, telling him that they would be in touch with his parents.

Neither the Broward County Sheriff’s Office nor school district immediately responded to media requests for a response to Kashuv’s claims.

