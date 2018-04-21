Kyle Kashuv Sends Direct Message to Gun-Grabbers with Pro-2nd Amendment Tweet

Florida high school student Kyle Kashuv, who has made it his purpose in recent weeks to demolish the narrative that all students impacted by the Parkland shooting support gun control, is making his embrace of the Second Amendment personal.

“I will not hide my love for our Constitution, including 2A, and am proud to have taken my first lesson on gun safety and shooting this evening. #DefendTheSecond #Constitution #USA,” Kashuv tweeted Friday.

I will not hide my love for our Constitution, including 2A, and am proud to have taken my first lesson on gun safety and shooting this evening. #DefendTheSecond #Constitution #USA pic.twitter.com/RAwUnMypsw — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) April 21, 2018

The tweet ignited a fierce debate over the issue of Second Amendment rights.

And students like David Hogg have sold their soul to the anti gun culture. Kyle hasn't done anything wrong. Don't like it? Keep scrolling. — 🐢Terrell Hannah🐢 (@turtle_hannah) April 21, 2018

Nah the fact that you can even pick up a gun after something that happened at YOUR school as well and post a picture is beyond me 😂😂😂. So yes you do need montoring you freak — Julien (@shehatesjuju) April 21, 2018

Kashuv did more than just take a lesson in using a gun.

As an answering volley to Friday’s protests by those attacking gun rights, he hosted an online event to promote a conservative alternative to the calls for massive new gun control laws, CNN reported. Anti-gun students used Friday as a day to walk out of schools to mark the Parkland shooting and the 1999 Columbine shooting in Littleton, Colorado.

“I truly believe this live stream — learning about our Constitution and finding ways to save lives without infringing on our Constitution — is the best way to sanctify the day and remember those who were lost in (the Parkland shooting) and in Columbine,” Kashuv said.

Kashuv hosted the event on Periscope. He was joined by columnist Kurt Schlichter, former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci and Parkland parent Andrew Pollack, whose daughter, Meadow, was killed in the Florida shooting.

During the event, speakers defended the right to bear arms.

“No right is more fundamental to our very character and our safety of our nation than our Second Amendment,” said Republican Kelli Ward, who is seeking a U.S. Senate seat in Arizona. “Our founding fathers understood this clearly and that’s why they wrote the Second Amendment the way they did — that that right will not be infringed.”

Kashuv said student protesters fail to fully understand the issue.

“These kids are trying to push an agenda but it’s not going to solve the issue. Which means if you want to solve the issue you have to overlook your previous agenda and be like, ‘Hey, this is what we have to do. We have to be sure we don’t have gun-free zones because 98 percent of shootings happen in gun-free zones,'” he said during the interview, according to Breitbart.

During that interview, Kashuv also said that Republicans defending the Second Amendment need to take the offensive.

“If all the Republicans are trying to do is defend the Second Amendment, they are not solving the issue itself. They are not solving the issue of gun crime … let’s push up our own legislation. Let’s say, ‘Look, civilian gun use saves one million-plus people every year.’ Why are we not pushing for better laws, for broader laws to access a handgun and to allow civilians to defend themselves. Why are we pushing for that? Why are (we) not embracing concealed carry permits? Why are we not getting rid of gun-free zones? These are the things that the Republican Party, that is now in power, should doing, before midterms come up,” he said.

