Kyle Rittenhouse went to Kenosha, Wisconsin, in 2020 to battle hate in the form of rioters burning buildings. Now, he’s taking on a different form of hate in the form of lies spewed by the mainstream media at its selected targets.

Rittenhouse announced Monday that he is forming The Media Accountability Project in an effort to police the mainstream media when the innocent face the kind of media lynching that he endured even after being found innocent of murder charges lodged against him for defending himself during the riots.

“Me and my team have decided to launch The Media Accountability Project as a tool to help fundraise and hold the media accountable for the lies they said and deal with them in court,” Rittenhouse said Monday night during an appearance on the Fox News show “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

“I don’t want to see anybody else have to deal with what I went through. So I want to hold them accountable for what they did to me, because I don’t want to see anybody have to go through what I went through,” Rittenhouse said.

Rittenhouse named a couple of names on his list of potential targets, including “The View” co-host Whoopie Goldberg.

“Well, right now, we’re looking at quite a few politicians, celebrities, athletes. Whoopi Goldberg’s on the list,” Rittenhouse said. “She called me a ‘murderer’ after I was acquitted by a jury of my peers. She went on to still say that.”

Rittenhouse also named Young Turks founder Cenk Uygur, saying Uygur called Rittenhouse a “murderer” before his trial and “continues to call me a ‘murderer.'”

Little repentance seemed likely from that quarter, judging by a Twitter post from Adrienne Lawrence, an attorney and a host on “The Young Turks.”

Did someone call Rittenhouse a “convicted murderer”? Because, to my knowledge, you can be a murderer factually, even if you’re legally acquitted. An acquittal doesn’t really change that one murdered another. https://t.co/GbqCZTpRqn — Adrienne Lawrence, Esq. (@AdrienneLaw) February 22, 2022

“We’re going to hold everybody who lied about me accountable, such as everybody who lied, called me a white supremacist,” Rittenhouse said. “They’re all going to be held accountable. And we’re going to handle them in a courtroom.”

Rittenhouse also announced the project on Twitter.

It’s time to hold the worst offenders in our media accountable in court for their malicious and defamatory lies. Donate: https://t.co/U4NBli1bvD pic.twitter.com/IxuUYfF9Hf — Kyle Rittenhouse (@ThisIsKyleR) February 22, 2022

“It’s time to hold the worst offenders in our media accountable in court for their malicious and defamatory lies,” Rittenhouse wrote.

The tweet includes a video that begins with a Malcolm X quote: “The media’s the most powerful entity on earth. They have the power to make the innocent guilty and to make the guilty innocent, and that’s power.”

The clip ends with former President Donald Trump during a news conference pointing to the assembled reporters and saying, “You are the enemy of the people.”

The clip includes an image of Nicholas Sandmann, the Covington Catholic High School student from Kentucky who was trashed in the media following a confrontation at the 2019 March for Life in Washington, D.C.

Sandmann was falsely portrayed as instigating the incident, leading to lawsuits and settlements with CNN, The Washington Post, and NBC News.

Sandmann has said there is a strong parallel between what the media did to him and what it did to Rittenhouse.

“Kyle was almost immediately labeled a ‘white supremacist’ and a ‘domestic terrorist.’ To many, my red MAGA hat clearly meant that I was a racist,” Sandmann wrote in a commentary piece published by the U.K. Daily Mail in November.

Sandmann wrote that the damage false media accounts did to them both goes beyond words.

“From my own experience, the death threats, feeling of no future ahead, and that millions of people hate you, is enough to alter you in many concrete ways and permanently,” he wrote.

“Make no mistake: even the strongest of people cannot resist the mental impact when the media war machine targets you.”

On the question of whether Rittenhouse should take action against the media accountable, Sandmann wrote, “give it a shot and hold the media accountable.”

