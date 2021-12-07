Kyle Rittenhouse Bluntly Responds to LeBron James' Sick Tweet: 'F*** You'

During the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, NBA star LeBron James accused the teen of faking tears on the stand. In a Monday episode of BlazeTV’s “You Are Here” podcast, Rittenhouse ripped James for his accusation.

On Nov. 11, James tweeted his response to a video of Rittenhouse crying during his testimony.

“What tears?????” James wrote. “I didn’t see one. Man knock it off! That boy ate some lemon heads before walking into court.”

What tears????? I didn’t see one. Man knock it off! That boy ate some lemon heads before walking into court. 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/LKwYssIUmD — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 11, 2021

First of all, James’ jovial tone in discussing this moment was completely inappropriate.

Rittenhouse was on the stand describing the terrifying night he had to kill two men in self-defense. There is nothing funny about that.

In addition, James had no way of knowing whether Rittenhouse was actually crying. James was not there, and he probably did not know all the facts of the case.

The only thing that may give James some expertise on the matter is that he himself is an expert in faking things.







Nearly a month after James’ ridiculous tweet, the hosts of “You Are Here” finally asked Rittenhouse how he felt about it.

“I was a Lakers fan, too, before he said that,” Rittenhouse said. “I was really pissed off when he said that ’cause I liked LeBron, and then I’m like, you know what, f*** you, LeBron.”

WARNING: The following video contains graphic language that some viewers will find offensive.

While some may feel Rittenhouse’s language is too harsh, it is important to remember how much he has been through.

This is an 18-year-old boy who was forced to kill in self-defense and then recount those awful events, and James decided it was a good idea to accuse him of faking his emotions.

While the explicit language Rittenhouse used may or may not have been necessary, one can certainly understand where that anger is coming from.

Rittenhouse also admitted during the interview that going to Kenosha, Wisconsin, on that fateful day may not have been the smartest idea. Even so, Rittenhouse said he exercised his rights and nothing more on Aug. 25, 2020.

“Hindsight being 20/20, probably not the best idea to go down there,” Rittenhouse said. “But I defended myself, and that’s what happened.”

