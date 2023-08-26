Share
Kyle Rittenhouse Finds Out On Anniversary of Shooting He Could End Up in Court Again

 By George C. Upper III  August 26, 2023 at 6:50am
Three years ago, on August 25, 2020, Kyle Rittenhouse shot three men, killing two of them in what was later found by a jury of his peers to have been justifiable homicide.

This week, the now-20-year-old found out that he might have to return to court over the events that happened during a Black Lives Matter protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

According to an exclusive report on the website of independent media outlet Texas Scorecard, Rittenhouse is one of several co-defendants in a wrongful death suit filed by the estate of Joseph Rosenbaum, one of the men fatally shot that night.

In addition to Rittenhouse, Rosenbaum’s estate has sued the cities of Kenosha and West Allis, several counties and sheriff’s departments, and Kenosha officials.

The estate is unsurprisingly seeking “compensatory and punitive damages” for the death of Rosenbaum.

Should this lawsuit against Rittenhouse be thrown out?

Texas Scorecard cited witnesses who have previously said that Rittenhouse shot Rosenbaum four times, but only after the latter chased the 17-year-old, threw a “sack of items” at him, and then reached for his gun. Rosenbaum died as a result of the gunshots.

Rittenhouse was then forced to defend himself against a “mob of protestors,” which lead to two more men being shot, one of them fatally.

Prior to the events of that fateful evening, Rosenbaum had spent “most of his adult life” behind bars for molesting five boys under the age of 13.

He had also struggled with “extensive mental health issues,” according to testimony from his fiancee.

The trial resulted in Rittenhouse’s full acquittal the following year.

“These lawsuits are making it harder and harder for me to move on with my life,” Rittenhouse told Texas Scorecard. “It is extremely difficult to go outside without fear of being harassed or assaulted because of the lies spread in these lawsuits.

“No one should have to continue to defend the fact that they acted in self defense,” added Rittenhouse, who moved to Texas after his 2021 trial.

Commenters on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, were largely supportive of Rittenhouse. This tweet from attorney and Annapolis law professor Gordana Schifanelli was typical.

“The issue of self defense has been already decided and the rule on Issue Preclusion will bar re-litigating self-defense which is the same thing the jury found not guilty beyond reasonable doubt,” she wrote.

George C. Upper III
George Upper is a contributing editor. A former U.S. Army special operator, teacher and consultant, he is a lifetime member of the NRA and an active volunteer leader in his church.
