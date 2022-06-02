Kyle Rittenhouse Responds to Depp Verdict, Says It's 'Fueling' Him to Take New Action

Kyle Rittenhouse indicated Wednesday that the verdict in the Johnny Depp defamation trial has spurred him to new action.

In a pair of tweets, Rittenhouse offered some details.

“I have a new announcement coming soon about my defamation cases, keep an eye on Fox News and [The Media Accountability Project] for more this week. Johnny Depp trial is just fueling me, you can fight back against the lies in the media, and you should!” he wrote.

Earlier he congratulated Depp on his victory.

“‘The jury gave me my life back.’ ‘Truth never perishes.’ – Johnny Depp I felt that! Congratulations to Johnny and his team on his defamation suit,” Rittenhouse tweeted.

In a verdict announced Wednesday, Depp won three counts of defamation in his lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard. The jury awarded him $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages, NBC News reported.

Rittenhouse had been charged with murder after shootings that took place during the 2020 riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Last year, he was found innocent of all charges against him.

In February, Rittenhouse indicated he would fight back against media organizations that he said defamed him.

“Me and my team have decided to launch The Media Accountability Project as a tool to help fundraise and hold the media accountable for the lies they said and deal with them in court,” Rittenhouse said during an appearance on the Fox News show “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” according to Fox News.

“I don’t want to see anybody else have to deal with what I went through. So I want to hold them accountable for what they did to me because I don’t want to see anybody have to go through what I went through,” Rittenhouse said.

At the time, Rittenhouse named a couple of names on his list of potential targets.

“Well, right now, we’re looking at quite a few politicians, celebrities, athletes, Whoopi Goldberg’s on the list,” Rittenhouse said.

“She called me a ‘murderer’ after I was acquitted by a jury of my peers. She went on to still say that.”

Rittenhouse also named Young Turks founder Cenk Uygur, saying Uygur called Rittenhouse a “murderer” before his trial and “continues to call me a ‘murderer.'”

“We’re going to hold everybody who lied about me accountable, such as everybody who lied called me a white supremacist,” Rittenhouse said then. “They’re all going to be held accountable. And we’re going to handle them in a courtroom.”

