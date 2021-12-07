Share
Commentary

Kyle Rittenhouse Reveals New Plan to Go After 'Piece of S*** Prosecutors Like Thomas Binger'

 By Grant Atkinson  December 7, 2021 at 1:32pm
Share

During the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, the prosecutors received immense criticism for their incompetence.

In a Monday interview on BlazeTV’s “You Are Here” podcast, Rittenhouse went after lead prosecutor Thomas Binger.

Host Elijah Schaffer asked Rittenhouse about his future career plans.

“I want to be a lawyer,” Rittenhouse said. “I want to go to law school.”

Host Sara Gonzales then asked Rittenhouse whether he made that decision during his trial.

Trending:
Epstein's Pilots Reveal 1 Suspicious Custom That Ensured Privacy for Airplane Passengers

“Towards the end of trial, I’m like, ‘I want to go against corrupt piece of s*** prosecutors like Thomas Binger and put them in their place and make sure they never practice law again.'”

WARNING: The following video contains graphic language that some viewers will find offensive.

That may sound harsh, but it is absolutely appropriate given Binger’s actions throughout Rittenhouse’s trial.

Should Rittenhouse pursue a career in law?

For one thing, Binger and the rest of the prosecution allegedly withheld HD drone footage from the night of Aug. 25, 2020, showing the moment Rittenhouse was forced to kill Joseph Rosenbaum in self-defense.

Instead, the prosecution provided only low-quality footage. The defense filed a motion for a mistrial over the incident.

“The video footage has been at the center of this case,” the motion said, according to the Chicago Tribune. “The failure to provide the same quality footage in this particular case is intentional and clearly prejudices the defendant.”

The motion was rendered moot after the not guilty verdict, but Binger’s irresponsible actions still had the potential to jeopardize a just outcome in Rittenhouse’s case.

If that wasn’t bad enough, Binger also threatened the safety of a full courtroom by pointing a firearm at the jury with his finger on the trigger.

Related:
Joe Biden's Tweet Defending Jussie Smollett Is Still Up, And It Shows Just How Irresponsible Biden Is

Given this malpractice, Rittenhouse’s assertion that Binger should not be practicing law may not be too far-fetched.

During the same interview, Rittenhouse also criticized LeBron James, who accused Rittenhouse of faking tears during his testimony.

“I was a Lakers fan, too, before he said that,” Rittenhouse said. “I was really pissed off when he said that, ’cause I liked LeBron, and now I’m like, ‘You know what, f*** you, LeBron.”

WARNING: The following video contains graphic language that some viewers will find offensive.


While some may object to Rittenhouse’s strong language, it is easy to understand where his emotions are coming from.

He was demonized and mistreated for over a year after killing two people in self-defense, and now he has his chance to tell his side of the story after being acquitted of all charges.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, ,
Share
Grant Atkinson
Associate Reporter
Grant is a graduate of Virginia Tech with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. He has five years of writing experience with various outlets and enjoys covering politics and sports.
Grant is a graduate of Virginia Tech with a bachelor's degree in journalism. He has five years of writing experience with various outlets and enjoys covering politics and sports.




Teammate of Trans Swimmer Dominating Women's Circuit Speaks Out: 'It's Particularly Ridiculous'
Accused Pedophile Josh Duggar's Verdict Finally Revealed
Ghislaine Maxwell's Lovechild? Alleged Victim Says She Saw Photos of Epstein Cohort Pregnant
Aussie Sports World Rocked: 2 Pro Athletes Are Hospitalized After COVID Jab - Report
Gaetz Supports Trump for House Speaker - Here's How Trump Could Become It Without Even Being Elected
See more...

Conversation

The Western Journal is pleased to bring back comments to our articles! Due to threatened de-monetization by Big Tech, we had temporarily removed comments, but we have now implemented a solution to bring back the conversation that Big Tech doesn't want you to have. If you have any problems using the new commenting platform, please contact customer support at commenting-help@insticator.com. Welcome back!