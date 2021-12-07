Kyle Rittenhouse Reveals New Plan to Go After 'Piece of S*** Prosecutors Like Thomas Binger'

During the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, the prosecutors received immense criticism for their incompetence.

In a Monday interview on BlazeTV’s “You Are Here” podcast, Rittenhouse went after lead prosecutor Thomas Binger.

Host Elijah Schaffer asked Rittenhouse about his future career plans.

“I want to be a lawyer,” Rittenhouse said. “I want to go to law school.”

Host Sara Gonzales then asked Rittenhouse whether he made that decision during his trial.

“Towards the end of trial, I’m like, ‘I want to go against corrupt piece of s*** prosecutors like Thomas Binger and put them in their place and make sure they never practice law again.'”

That may sound harsh, but it is absolutely appropriate given Binger’s actions throughout Rittenhouse’s trial.

For one thing, Binger and the rest of the prosecution allegedly withheld HD drone footage from the night of Aug. 25, 2020, showing the moment Rittenhouse was forced to kill Joseph Rosenbaum in self-defense.

Instead, the prosecution provided only low-quality footage. The defense filed a motion for a mistrial over the incident.

“The video footage has been at the center of this case,” the motion said, according to the Chicago Tribune. “The failure to provide the same quality footage in this particular case is intentional and clearly prejudices the defendant.”

The motion was rendered moot after the not guilty verdict, but Binger’s irresponsible actions still had the potential to jeopardize a just outcome in Rittenhouse’s case.

If that wasn’t bad enough, Binger also threatened the safety of a full courtroom by pointing a firearm at the jury with his finger on the trigger.

Binger wants Kyle to go to prison for exactly what he’s doing “pointing a gun at people.” pic.twitter.com/wpm9s7UOPT — Dr. Interracial 🇺🇸 (@sandyleevincent) November 15, 2021

Given this malpractice, Rittenhouse’s assertion that Binger should not be practicing law may not be too far-fetched.

During the same interview, Rittenhouse also criticized LeBron James, who accused Rittenhouse of faking tears during his testimony.

“I was a Lakers fan, too, before he said that,” Rittenhouse said. “I was really pissed off when he said that, ’cause I liked LeBron, and now I’m like, ‘You know what, f*** you, LeBron.”

While some may object to Rittenhouse’s strong language, it is easy to understand where his emotions are coming from.

He was demonized and mistreated for over a year after killing two people in self-defense, and now he has his chance to tell his side of the story after being acquitted of all charges.

