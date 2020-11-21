Kyle Rittenhouse, the teen charged with murder after shooting three alleged rioters in August, was released from jail in Wisconsin Friday with the help of a big-name conservative.

WTMJ-TV reported the 17-year-old left the Kenosha County Jail Friday afternoon.

Rittenhouse posted $2 million bail through his attorney, Lin Wood.

Wood, on social media, stated that MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell contributed to the fund to defend and release Rittenhouse, as did numerous other individuals.

Wood posted on Twitter, “In the midst of battles of 20/20, The People needed & deserved some good news. That news was received today with release of Kyle Rittenhouse.”

TRENDING: Victor Davis Hanson: If Trump Is Playing Politics with COVID, It Doesn't Hold a Candle to What Dems Have Done

“I thank members of my 501(c)(4) foundation, #FightBack for their long hours & dedication. We could not have done it without The People.”

In the midst of battles of 20/20, The People needed & deserved some good news. That news was received today with release of Kyle Rittenhouse. I thank members of my 501(c)(4) foundation, #FightBack for their long hours & dedication. We could not have done it without The People. — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) November 20, 2020

Wood then posted an image of the teen out of jail.

FREE AT LAST!!! From L to R: Attorney John Pierce @CaliKidJMP THE KYLE RITTENHOUSE Actor Ricky Schroder @rickyschroder13 Thank you, All Donors.

Thank you, All Patriots.

Thank God Almighty.#FightBack pic.twitter.com/37Ly66itT8 — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) November 21, 2020

“FREE AT LAST!!!” he wrote.

With Rittenhouse in the photo were attorney John Pierce and actor Ricky Schroder, Wood said.

“Thank you, All Donors. Thank you, All Patriots. Thank God Almighty,” the attorney wrote.

“God bless ALL who donated to help #FightBack raise required $2M cash bail. Special thanks to Actor Ricky Schroder @rickyshroder1 & Mike Lindell @realMikeLindell for putting us over the top. Kyle is SAFE. Thanks to ALL who helped this boy,” he tweeted.

RELATED: Kyle Rittenhouse Released from Custody on Multi-Million Dollar Bail

KYLE RITTENHOUSE IS OUT OF JAIL. God bless ALL who donated to help #FightBack raise required $2M cash bail. Special thanks to Actor Ricky Schroder @rickyshroder1 & Mike Lindell @realMikeLindell for putting us over the top. Kyle is SAFE. Thanks to ALL who helped this boy. — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) November 20, 2020

Rittenhouse is charged with killing Anthony M. Huber and Joseph Rosenbaum during the chaotic rioting in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in August following the aftermath of the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

Rittenhouse is alleged to have wounded a third man named Gaige Grosskreutz amid the rioting.

For the death of Huber, the teen is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, while he faces a charge of first-degree reckless homicide for the death of Rosenbaum.

For allegedly wounding Grosskreutz, Rittenhouse faces a charge of attempted first-degree intentional homicide.

Wood has maintained that Rittenhouse was defending himself.

Are you glad to see that Kyle Rittenhouse has been released from jail? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 98% (491 Votes) 2% (10 Votes)

Multiple viral online videos from the time appear to back up the teen’s story that he was retreating from aggressive adults when he was surrounded by them during the riot.

Rittenhouse, a lifeguard, contended he was in Kenosha the night of the shootings to defend private property and to offer aid to those injured during the violence.

The August shootings occurred amid months of civil unrest which saw portions of many of the country’s cities helplessly embroiled by violence.

Wood described his client as a “political prisoner” online Friday.

“Kyle Rittenhouse is 17 years old. Since August 25, he has been a political prisoner. All Kyle did was try to help others & defend himself when attacked,” wrote wood.

Kyle Rittenhouse is 17 years old. Since August 25, he has been a political prisoner. All Kyle did was try to help others & defend himself when attacked. We The People did not let him down. We raised over $2M for his bail & a portion of his defense costs. We will keep fighting. pic.twitter.com/VliTQCtsWC — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) November 20, 2020

“We The People did not let him down. We raised over $2M for his bail & a portion of his defense costs. We will keep fighting,” the attorney added.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.