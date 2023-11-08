Share
News

Kyrsten Sinema Wants to Make a Deal with GOP Senator: 'Choose a Hostage That Is Appropriate'

 By Randy DeSoto  November 7, 2023 at 5:58pm
Share

Independent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona is trying to shepherd a bipartisan solution to GOP Sen. Tommy Tuberville’s hold on military promotions.

For the past nine months, the Alabama pro-life Republican has been protesting the Pentagon’s new abortion travel policy, announced in March, that pays service members’ travel expenses to receive an abortion.

The policy change following the Supreme Court’s decision in June 2022 overturning Roe v. Wade, thereby returning abortion law fully to the states to decide.

Politico reported Tuesday that Sinema, who supports abortion rights, started back-channeling with Tuberville weeks ago to see if there is a solution that will allow the 300-plus military promotions to go forward more expeditiously.

“I still hope not to have to use a resolution” to end his protest, she said. “The best way for this to be resolved is for Coach to choose a hostage that is appropriate.”

Trending:
'Unhinged' Leftist Aggressively Confronts Republican Poll Greeter: 'He Flew Into a Rage'

The standing order resolution Sinema has been working on with Armed Services Chair Sen. Jack Feed has Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s support.

It would bypass the need for a Senate rule change, which would require 67 votes. Sinema’s plan only needs 60, according to Politico.

So the Arizona senator will have to find some Republicans willing to join with her and the Democrats, who have a one vote working majority in the chamber.

“In the Senate, one senator can slow a nominee for any reason, even when it comes to the military,” Politico explained.

Should Tuberville make a deal?

Tuberville has told Schumer there is a way around his hold, which is to consider promotions one at a time, and so far the Senate has approved six officers in this fashion, according to The Hill.

But the downside for Democrats is the amount of Senate floor time used, time windows that could be used to approve judicial nominees and other Biden administration appointments.

“Tensions boiled over on the Senate floor last week, when defense hawk Sens. Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska), Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), Todd Young (R-Ind.) and Mitt Romney (R-Utah) clashed with Tuberville when he blocked their attempt to move 115 military nominees without floor votes,” the Hill said.

Tuberville told reporters Tuesday, “I want to get this over with, but do it the right way.”

The Pentagon must undo its abortion travel policy, he said.

Related:
BREAKING: Kari Lake Announces Decision on US Senate Run

“I’m not lifting my holds. There are some ways around this, and we’re going to explain them to you a little bit later,” the former University of Alabama football coach told reporters.

According to Politico, so far no Republicans have endorsed Sinema’s carveout plan to move military nominees forward with group vote.

A Note from Our Staff:

Did you know that 90 percent of advertisers will have nothing to do with The Western Journal? The liberal elites have put us on one of their financial kill lists.

They did it because we’ve told the truth and spoken out against them for over a decade. And since they couldn’t shut us up, now, they’re trying to starve us out.

We’re turning to you because, frankly, we have to have your help. It might not sound like much, but just one membership to The Western Journal can make a real difference.

We don’t have a huge staff, big salaries, or deep donor pockets. We’re family-owned and independent. But because we're independent from the elites, we have to rely on readers like you.

Can we count on you for just a single membership? The cost of a month-long membership is less than a single cup of Starbucks coffee. And, unlike with Starbucks, you can be 100 percent certain that every penny we spend goes toward fighting for traditional American values and against liberal elites.

Please help us continue exposing the truth. Please join today.

Thank you for reading The Western Journal!

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 2,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Kyrsten Sinema Wants to Make a Deal with GOP Senator: 'Choose a Hostage That Is Appropriate'
Last Time Democrats Took GOP Presidential Nominee Off the Ballot Was 1860
Trump Lawyer Unleashes After Judge Yells at Her: 'I'm Not Going to Tolerate It'
Trump Fires Off Forceful Message Just Before Testifying in Court
Would You Rather Have a Speaker Who Bows to God or to BLM?
See more...

Conversation