LA-Bound Flight Makes Emergency Landing with Pilots Fearing Attempted Cockpit Breach

A SkyWest flight heading for Los Angeles turned around shortly after it took off after pilots feared someone was breaking into the cockpit.

The plane’s system that allows the pilots and crew to communicate with each other malfunctioned, according to KABC-TV. That led flight crew members to pound on the cabin door to communicate with the pilots.

The pilots feared that the pounding was an attempt by someone to force open the cockpit.

Because they were unable to reach anyone in the crew due to the communications system glitch, they returned to Omaha, Nebraska, after covering only about 40 miles of the trip.

Passengers were given an abbreviated version of the story upon landing.

“We weren’t sure if something was going on with the airplane, so that’s why we’re coming back here,” the captain said. “It’s gonna be a little bit. We have to figure out what’s going on.”

Henry Gruver, who was flying to Japan with his wife and 7-year-old daughter, was caught unaware by the return, according to CNN.

“All of a sudden, we started banking around the city of Omaha. And, you know, you’re tilting the wings and everything,” Gruver said.

“My wife noticed that the stewardess was kind of banging on the cockpit door, like, OK, what’s going on?” he said.

“I’m starting to pray, and I’m thinking, you know, first thing comes to mind: is the pilots going crazy and kind of take the plane down?” he said.

Despite his fears, he said the atmosphere on the plane remained normal.

“Everybody was really calm. I guess nobody knew what was happening, so it was probably a good thing,” Gruver said.

The Gruver family ended up missing its connection to Japan due to the flight delay.

The Federal Aviation Administration released a statement after the incident.

“SkyWest Flight 6469 landed safely after returning to Eppley Airfield in Omaha, Nebraska, around 7:45 p.m. local time on Monday, Oct. 20, after declaring an emergency when the pilot could not contact the cabin crew,” the FAA said in a statement.

“After landing, it was determined there was a problem with the inter-phone system and the flight crew was knocking on the cockpit door,” the FAA said.

