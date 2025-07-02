LA Business Owners Issue Warning About Devastating Consequences of Insane New Minimum Wage Law

Posterity will marvel at the modern liberal’s propensity to defend the most indefensible ideas.

Indeed, from those who brought us open borders and men in women’s sports, now comes the $30/hour minimum wage.

According to Fox Business, hotel owners in Los Angeles have rallied in opposition to an industry-killing municipal ordinance, passed by the city council, that will require hourly wage hikes of $2.50 every year until 2028, when the minimum wage for hotel workers will hit $30/hour.

Los Angeles will host eight World Cup matches in 2026, Super Bowl LXI in 2027, and the Summer Olympics in 2028.

Thus, to prevent the collapse of the city’s hospitality industry, hotel owners have fought back.

For instance, the American Hotel and Lodging Association (AHLA) has already gathered more than 140,000 signatures for an anti-wage-hike petition. That means California voters may repeal the ordinance in 2026 if they so choose.

Meanwhile, hotel operators such as Mark Beccaria of Hotel Angeleno must influence public opinion by continuing to sound the alarm.

“Hotels don’t just fuel tourism. They support local workers and their families. These new regulations will force so many of us to fight to keep our businesses alive, putting thousands of those jobs and our livelihoods in jeopardy,” Beccaria said in an AHLA press release.

“My hotel is a family-owned business. We have been an important local economic driver for the community. Our hope is we can keep our doors open and survive this new challenge for the next generation,” he added.

Is a $30 minimum wage too high? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (207 Votes) No: 1% (3 Votes)

Indeed, Beccaria has spoken to anyone who will listen.

“Common sense says you cannot raise wages over 50% in a year when revenues are down,” he wrote in a letter to city leaders, per Westside Current, a news outlet focused on western Los Angeles and its surrounding communities.

In related news, last week Democrat voters in New York City made radical socialist Zohran Mamdani their 2025 mayoral candidate.

Mamdani has already frightened away many of the city’s wealth producers with his communistic ideas.

One such idea includes a $30 minimum wage.

On the social media platform X, one Business and Economics professor called this “an absolutely absurd proposal.”

A $30 minimum wage is an absolutely absurd proposal https://t.co/nPMKJtbboa — Chris Freiman (@cafreiman) June 25, 2025

Another X user, a supporter of President Donald Trump, marveled at the “gullible and easily manipulated” leftist voters.

Mandani won because he ran a campaign that promised everything would be free, a $30 minimum wage, and a rent freeze. The problem is that, like so many other politicians who promise free stuff, they have no way actually to pay for it or implement it. The left is the most gullible… pic.twitter.com/7je2cwZ6O2 — Sadie (@Sadie_NC) June 27, 2025

In other words, Mamdani’s “absurd proposal” for New York has already passed as an ordinance afflicting Los Angeles’ hotel industry.

Of course, when the city’s hotels begin to fall apart or close altogether, the liberal politicians who enacted the wage hike will cry “greed” or “price gouging,” just as they cried “racism” against those who opposed open borders, or “transphobe” against those who objected to men in women’s sports.

Indeed, liberals are nothing if not predictable in their defense of the indefensible.

