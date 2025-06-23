Share
LA County Sheriff's Account Posts, Deletes Support for 'Victims' of Bombings in Iran

 By C. Douglas Golden  June 23, 2025 at 4:14am
You’d think, given the events of this turbulent month, that the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office would be focused on, well, sheriffing. There’s certainly no shortage of it that needs to be done in southern California, and neither Mayor Karen Bass nor Gov. Gavin Newsom is going to step up to the task.

But, no, that’s apparently not their focus, or at least their only one. Instead, they’re also focusing on President Donald Trump’s strikes against Iran’s nuclear facilities.

“Oh well,” you might be thinking to yourself. “Misplaced priorities, but at least they’re concerned for our men and women in uniform.” If only. Instead, this being Los Angeles, they had different concerns: They were concerned about the “victims” of the bombings.

At Iranian nuclear facilities. For real.

The original post — now deleted, because some sanity reigns in Los Angeles, feeble though it may be — announced that “out of an abundance of caution,” they were increasing their presence “at places of worship and other sensitive locations throughout the county.”

Mosques. What you meant to say was “mosques.” But anyway, it got worse than that, somehow.

“Our hearts go out to the victims and families impacted by the recent bombings in Iran,” the Sunday message said. “While this tragic event occurred overseas, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is closely monitoring the situation alongside our local, state, and federal partners.”

Literally the only correct call that was made during that paragraph was the decision to use the Oxford comma. Everything else is bogus as all get-out.

Bill Melugin of Fox News, having screenshotted the original post, speculated that “someone went rogue here w/ an unapproved post.”

I’m less sympathetic than he was: This is how Los Angeles operates, and it was only exposing this preposterousness to the rest of the world that they realized just how their sick, insular worldview would be taken by the rest of us who, rather wisely, don’t think that there’s any “tragic event” involved in taking out a theocratic kakistocracy’s nuclear facilities.

The department would later issue a retraction, albeit one that raised more questions than it answered.

“We are issuing this statement to formally apologize for an offensive and inappropriate social media post recently posted on our Department social media platforms regarding the ongoing conflict in Iran,” the statement said. “This post was unacceptable, made in error, and does not reflect the views of Sheriff Robert G. Luna or the Department.”

“We fully recognize that the words and messages we share carry weight,” it continued. “As law enforcement professionals, we are entrusted with a position of public responsibility, and that trust demands that we communicate accurately. In this instance, we fell short of that expectation, and we are taking quick corrective action. We are committed to learning from this failure and to prevent some incidents from occurring again.”

What you don’t see here is a claim that “someone went rogue here,” just statements regarding some kind of vague boo-boo they made (“some social media posters did something,” as Ilhan Omar might put it) and nothing about why it happened.

Should the person responsible for this be fired?

Without an accountability statement — which this message does not have — it’s impossible to say what happened here, but I lean towards wokeness blinders, since there’s the predictable pablum about how the department’s “mission remains solely focused on protecting public safety and serving our diverse communities.”

This not being my first rodeo, I have to conclude what this means is, “We wanted to signal that we think some angry troglodytes were going to attack some mosques and assure Muslims they’re safe but went too far.” If it were a rogue poster, they’d have gladly thrown them under the bus. They didn’t. If it was a hack, they should have said it. They didn’t. Ergo, someone believes this stuff — and I’d venture a guess they represented the views of the department until those views were exposed to wider criticism, then they suddenly didn’t.

Perhaps I’m wrong, but do you really expect anything more from a department where some social media copywriter, at the very least, was wringing their hands over what happened to the “victims” of a bombing that targeted a rogue state’s nuclear program?

