LA County Sheriff's Office Announces Sudden Death of Deputy Who Suffered Medical Emergency While Driving

A 26-year veteran of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office has died while on duty.

Detective Steven Lim, who had served with the sheriff’s office for 26 years, died Jan. 15 after suffering a medical emergency while driving.

After he was stricken, the car he was driving crashed near West Carson Street and Vermont Avenue in Carson at about 10 p.m., according to KTTV-TV.

It is with our most profound sorrow that we announce the sudden loss of a family member, Steven J. Lim, a Special Victim Bureau detective and 26-year veteran of LASD. He was involved in a fatal traffic collision earlier today while driving home from his work assignment. pic.twitter.com/W0ExEYRxvU — Robert Luna (@LACoSheriff) January 16, 2023

Reports did not state the nature of the emergency.

“It is with our most profound sorrow that we announce the sudden loss of a family member, Steven J. Lim, a Special Victim Bureau detective and 26-year veteran of LASD. He was involved in a fatal traffic collision earlier today while driving home from his work assignment. He was an exemplary detective who handled the most severe child abuse cases,” Sheriff Robert Luna said in a post on Twitter as well as the department’s Facebook page.

Hearts are heavy for the LASD family following the death of Detective Steven Lim in an auto accident while driving home from work last night. The 26-yr veteran is survived by his wife and five children. We express our condolences to the Lim family at this extremely difficult time pic.twitter.com/E4DjwGtM2q — PPOA (@lappoa) January 16, 2023

“Detective Lim leaves behind his wife and five children, as well as his parents and sister. We at @LASDHQ will always be there for his family,” the post said.

Lim’s death sent ripples through the law enforcement community.

In a statement on his website, California Attorney General Rob Bonta said, “Detective Lim’s service protecting the most vulnerable in society will always be remembered as nothing short of valiant.”

Multiple police agencies and associated groups posted their condolences on social media.

“We send our deepest condolences to LASD Deputy Steven Lim’s family during this difficult time. We will forever keep them in our thoughts and hearts,” the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station posted on Facebook.

🚨 LA County Detective Steven Lim “dies suddenly” from a medical emergency while driving home from work. 💔😢 pic.twitter.com/Lb4ofReVHg — KC Tha Gr8 (@KC4Gr8NESS) January 17, 2023



“Rest Easy Brother. Prayers for his family of blue and blood,” the “Law Enforcement Today” radio show posted on Facebook

The Bakersfield, California, Police Department posted on Facebook that it was “heartbroken for our fellow brothers and sisters in law enforcement.”

Los Angeles Police Chief Michael Moore said in a statement that Lim’s death was a “tragic loss.”

“May God welcome him home. He has been a good and faithful servant,” Moore said in the statement.

