The Trump administration made the Los Angeles Dodgers look like virtue-signaling fools on Thursday, when it denied that Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents sought access to the stadium grounds.

Initially, the Dodgers social media account claimed ICE agents had arrived and “requested permission to access the parking lots. They were denied entry to the grounds by the organization.”

Less than 40 minutes later, The Department of Homeland Security refuted this, saying that the agents’ presence had “nothing to do with the Dodgers” and that “CBP vehicles were in the stadium parking lot very briefly, unrelated to any operation or enforcement.”

ICE followed up, issuing its own denial on its official X account: “False. We were never there.”

This behavior is par for the course when it comes to the Dodgers, especially given where they’re located. It’s a city where chaos seems to be commonplace, with multiple riots breaking out in less than a year.

Some of the team’s greatest woke hits include: tapping a far-left singer who chose to sing the National Anthem in Spanish and honoring an anti-Catholic group “Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence,” who perversely mock and sexualize scared elements of Christian faith to promote “pride.”

And who could forget “pride” night, when players were forced to wear baseball caps with rainbow colored logos. Sadly, these instances are just a snapshot.

Like many entertainers of the modern era, the Dodgers ignore the risks that come with this type of sensationalism. They must know that social fallout is imminent. Then why continue down this path?

There is an overwhelming pressure and desire to follow a media-driven, Hollywood centric set of talking points. It’s more important to remain popular in certain circles than to please the majority.

Kowtowing to the large population of illegal immigrants who live in Los Angeles and California must also play a big part.

This type of thinking overrides any desire to increase profits, cement a respectable legacy, or captivate a greater audience.

When it come to the team calling out ICE, their attempted rally cry was immediately exposed for what it was. A stunt. A slight of hand to show they’re all in on woke ideology.

Even if agents had been there on official business, they’d simply have been carrying out the will of the people by enforcing the law.

If you’re in this country illegally, you should know that cities, localities and private organizations cannot shield you any longer. Expect consequences.

The November election was a mandate: Find and deport all those who broke our nation’s laws then flouted their misdeeds in our faces.

The attempt to force their will upon a country they have no right to be in is getting old, as is this type of virtue signaling from the Dodgers.

It’s like a child who didn’t get their way. The adults in the room quickly quelled their outburst. But expect many more outrageously tone-deaf absurdities. And if ICE wasn’t scouting the stadium, maybe they should start considering it.

Given the nature of the team’s politics and their promise not to cooperate if ever approached, the government might just discover some fans — and maybe even a few team employees — who lack legal status.

