LA Dodgers Pull a Bud Light, But This Is Even Worse Than What Woke Beer Company Did

As Bud Light continues to suffer for its support of the radical transgender agenda, the Los Angeles Dodgers seem to be saying, “Hold my beer.”

As part of an upcoming “Pride Night” promotion, the Dodgers have announced that they intend to honor an anti-Roman Catholic LGBT group that mockingly calls itself the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence.

The group is known for dressing in drag queen-inspired nun outfits to mock Catholics, including at pro-abortion rallies, according to Fox News. They will be honored on June 16 with the Dodgers’ “Community Hero Award.”

Brian Burch, president of CatholicVote, was incensed by the Dodgers’ decision to celebrate the group.

“The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence (SPI) are an anti-Catholic hate group which exists to desecrate and degrade the Catholic faith,” he said in a Tuesday letter to the Dodgers. “Their sole mission is to disgust Christians with the most grotesque acts they can imagine.”

Burch noted that “this past Easter Sunday, the SPI put on an exhibition in San Francisco in which a performer dressed as Jesus carried a cross up a hill and then performed a pole dance on it.” He wondered whether the Dodgers would honor “a group which made a similar travesty of the Jewish faith or Muslim faith.”

CatholicVote urged the team to rethink its plans to honor the Christian-hating group.

“If the Dodgers are truly committed to fighting bigotry and promoting inclusivity, as you have often claimed, you must cancel this award.”

Florida Sen. Marco Rubio voiced his own concerns in a Monday letter to MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred.

“I write to ask whether your League wants to be ‘inclusive and welcoming’ to Christians, and if so, why you are allowing an MLB team to honor a group that mocks Christians through diabolical parodies of our faith,” Rubio said.

“The ‘sisters’ are men who dress in lewd imitation of Roman Catholic nuns. The group’s motto, ‘go and sin some more,’ is a perversion of Jesus’s command to ‘go, and sin no more,'” he added.

“Baseball has always been tied to our nation’s values, at the heart of which is faith in God. It would be an outrage and a tragedy if the MLB, in pursuit of modern, secular, and indeed anti-religious ‘values,’ rebuked that faith and the millions of believing fans who cherish the sport.”

Rubio also called out Dodgers vice president of marketing Erik Braverman for his lie that “Pride Night” is intended to “foster an atmosphere of acceptance for all.”

“Do you believe that the Los Angeles Dodgers are being ‘inclusive and welcoming to everyone’ by giving an award to a group of gay and transgender drag performers that intentionally mocks and degrades Christians — and not only Christians, but nuns, who devote their lives to serving others?” Rubio asked Manfred.

“Do you believe such an award is ‘apolitical’? Do you believe it is a sound business decision, in a city with more than four million Catholics and countless other people of faith? Finally, setting aside financial considerations, do you believe it is morally right for the most important league of our national pastime to honor a group that mocks religion, and one religion in particular?”

These are all very pertinent questions. How can the Dodgers claim to be “welcoming” and “inclusive” as they go out of their way to celebrate a group whose entire purpose is to ridicule Christians?

People are still giving Bud Light the cold shoulder for its blind support of transgenderism, but what the Dodgers are about to do is arguably worse. They’re upping the ante from uncritical support of the left’s agenda to outright contempt for the Christian faith.

