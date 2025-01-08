Share
A firefighter battles flames from the Palisades Fire in Los Angeles, California, on Tuesday.
A firefighter battles flames from the Palisades Fire in Los Angeles, California, on Tuesday. (Eric Thayer / Getty Images)

LA Fire Department's DEI Obsession Comes to Light as Devastating Wildfire Rages

 By Michael Schwarz  January 8, 2025 at 1:04pm
The woke left’s coordinated assault on merit stems from a nihilistic desire — metaphorically speaking — to watch the world burn.

Thus, ironically, the wildfires raging in southern California might represent that desire’s literal realization.

Wednesday on the social media platform X, “Libs of TikTok,” a prominent conservative account with more than 3.9 million followers, called attention to the Los Angeles Fire Department’s “racial equity plan,” part of the department’s broader obsession with diversity, equity, and inclusion policies that, by definition, de-emphasize job-related competence.

Libs of TikTok also posted a screen shot of an LAFD chart showing “Racial Equity Staff Breakdown and Metrics.”

Indeed, a closer look reveals a much bleaker picture.

For instance, the LAFD has touted Fire Chief Kristin M. Crowley as the department’s “first female and LGBTQ Fire Chief.” That essential bit of information appeared in the first paragraph of her bio.

The second paragraph then began with the boast that “Chief Crowley leads a diverse department.”

Is DEI ideology a danger to society?

Moreover, to stress the irrelevant point already made, Crowley’s bio concluded with the assurance that “[c]reating, supporting, and promoting a culture that values diversity, inclusion, and equity while striving to meet and exceed the expectations of the communities” constitute the chief’s priorities.

Conservative actor James Woods, who lost his home to the wildfires, would have preferred different priorities.

“Refilling the water reservoirs would have been a welcome priority, too, but I guess she had too much on her plate promoting diversity,” Woods posted to X on Wednesday.

Of course, the DEI-related obsession in the LAFD long predates Crowley. Indeed, that obsession first manifested, there and elsewhere, in race- and sex-based hiring quotas.

In a 58-second clip posted to X on Wednesday, conservative comedian Adam Carolla recalled that as a younger man he sought employment at a North Hollywood fire station, only to learn that he had to wait seven years to apply because he was not black, Hispanic, or a woman.

The point, of course, has nothing to do with Carolla specifically. Nor would anyone suggest that additional white male firefighters, on account of their whiteness and maleness, would extinguish these fires.

The point, quite simply, has to do with priorities.

For instance, when you prioritize appointing a black woman to the Supreme Court, you necessarily de-emphasize a prospective jurist’s competence. Thus, you run the risk of appointing someone like Justice Ketanji Brown-Jackson, who checks the race- and sex-related boxes but also does not understand the Constitution.

Conversely, if you seek the best judges without regard to irrelevant physical characteristics, the resulting pool will include — eventually and inevitably — people from all walks of life who do not look the same. In that case, because you prioritized merit, no one will have cause to quibble with your choices on DEI grounds.

The same holds true for the LAFD. Had Crowley (and others before her) prioritized merit, then the people of southern California would know that they have the most capable firefighters working to help them.

That, however, did not happen. Instead of putting out fires, they focused on “diversity.”

Thus, Woods and others have good reasons for outrage.

Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
