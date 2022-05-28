Police in Los Angeles arrested two suspects connected to an April home robbery in the Beverly Crest neighborhood. Authorities apprehended the duo thanks to a blood trail one of them left behind after the other shot accidentally shot him.

Los Angeles residents 21-year-old Chanz Lee Yarbrough and 20-year-old Artiz Alvarez, alongside a third unidentified suspect, allegedly stole around $75,000 worth of belongings during the April 20 home robbery, KTTV-TV reported.

The stolen items reportedly included cash, luxury watches and designer clothing.

The robbery began on April 20 at 12:45 a.m. when the trio followed the victims — four tourists from Northern California who were in Los Angeles to celebrate a birthday — back to their Airbnb rental in Coldwater Canyon from a restaurant where they had dined, CBS reported.

Once the victims parked their car and got out, the thugs approached them, firearms out, demanding to be let inside the home.

“They were forced to give over their jewelry. They were also forced inside the home, which is very alarming,” Los Angeles Police Department Detective Chris Marsden told KTLA-TV.

Forcing their way in, the three robbers pillaged the short-term rental home and then fled.

The four tourists were able to describe their assailants to authorities after the incident.

Meanwhile, at around 1:15 a.m., police responded to reports of a shooting on S. Virgil Ave.

Does California need to be more strict on crime? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (22 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

According to CBS, officers noticed a blood trail when they arrived on the scene. The trail began from outside an apartment complex and led to a unit inside.

A SWAT team then arrived and breached the building, but it was vacant. After securing a search warrant, police found the stolen goods and weapons from the robbery at Coldwater Canyon.

Authorities then found out that someone named Chanz Lee Yarbough had been admitted to a hospital nearby for a gunshot wound in his leg.

Police then pieced together that the three thieves who robbed the tourists in Coldwater Canyon had driven to S. Virgil Ave. — the home of one of the suspects.

Detectives believe that when the thieves gathered their loot, one of them accidentally shot the other. The discoveries led to Alvarez’s April 25 arrest and Yarbrough’s arrest Tuesday.

Authorities have charged the duo with four counts of kidnap for robbery and four counts of assault with a deadly weapon, CBS reported.

Alvarez faces an additional count of unlawfully possessing a firearm as an ex-convict, the outlet reported.

The bail for Yarbrough and Alvarez was set at $4 million, according to KTTV-TV.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.