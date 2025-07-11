LA Mayor Karen Bass Goes to New Extreme in Bid to Protect Illegal Aliens

Los Angeles Democratic Mayor Karen Bass issued an executive directive to city departments on Friday, demanding they come up with a plan to shield illegal aliens and find ways to push back against federal authorities.

Executive Directive No. 12 is geared toward preserving the “dignity, safety and constitutional rights of all City of Los Angeles residents, regardless of their immigration status.”

She cited a 1979 edict from the Los Angeles Police Department that prohibited officers from taking legal action based on someone’s potential immigration status. She then criticized Immigration and Customs Enforcement for their recent raids within the city.

“These operations have heightened fears, torn apart families, disrupted the immigrant community, and interfered with businesses and day to day life across the city,” the order read. “These enforcement actions have deterred City residents from attending school and church, seeking city services, accessing healthcare, and going to work.”

What about American residents who are harmed, assaulted, or murdered by those here illegally? Bass does not even attempt to address them.

In fact, she outlined six steps for “all city departments” to take that will extend special treatment to illegals in Los Angeles, on the taxpayer dime no less.

The first order is to “develop and implement a preparedness plan” to make sure city employees know how to counter federal enforcement activity, specifically on city property. Second, city contractors must work with employees — and workers who may be illegal — so they can understand the local laws that might favor them.

Order number three states: “Each General Manager or Head of Department was required to designate an Immigrant Affairs Liaison. The Immigrant Affairs Liaison for each department is hereby directed to report any federal immigration enforcement activity on City properties or facilities.”

Number four tells department heads to “recommend services or programs” that can support families affected by ICE raids.

LA Mayor Karen Bass signs executive directive “to help the city family understand how to protect the workforce and Angelenos from the federal government.” pic.twitter.com/deVGbsAAtQ — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 11, 2025

Order five demands the aforementioned “city services” be broadcast to target audiences in “Spanish and other language media,” while the final directive asks for a “plan” to be submitted to the mayor, by each department, within two weeks.

Bass added that these measures have been taken by local leaders in response to the “federal government’s unprecedented tactics used to conduct enforcement.”

Yet she missed the part where these raids are a direct result of the unprecedented invasion that was allowed to occur at our southern border.

Authorities have even hinted at scaling back worksite raids while targeting dangerous criminals, gang affiliates, and those who pose a known public risk. Is Bass against that too?

It’s truly mind-boggling how big city mayors are spending precious time and resources to fight their own federal government over existing law, especially when crime rates are rising, prices are going up, homelessness continues, and gang activity persists.

Yet they presume to be the moral authority on an issue that they helped create in the first place by establishing “sanctuary cities.”

Governing is based on cause and effect. If you open your city up to anyone who sneaks across our border — and who does not declare their intentions, history, or plans for the future — you open yourself up to a federal crackdown.

If a majority of America wanted open borders, Trump would have lost in a landslide. He won a massive victory, however, because of orders like these. They are counterintuitive, counterproductive, and put illegals ahead of needy American citizens.

Bass should be focused on the city council reportedly declaring a fiscal emergency due to a $1 billion budget shortfall less than three weeks ago.

Immigration enforcement will help these cities in the long run. They will have a better idea of who their citizenry is, see reduced crime, gain more jobs for the unemployed, and cut social spending on programs for those who are not even paying into the system.

