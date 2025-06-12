LA Mayor Karen Bass Now Realizing What the Riots Are Doing to City's World Cup Dreams

As fiery riots continue to torch the declining reputation of Los Angeles, the city’s mayor is reminding residents that the world’s eyes will soon be on them all.

The FIFA World Cup, considered the largest and most-watched sporting event in the world, will be hosted — partially — by the city in 2026.

For the first time that year, the soccer championship is to be hosted jointly in Canada, Mexico, and the United States in a giant North American kumbaya. Unfortunately for those of us in the U.S., one of our representative cities is on track to be the worst showing of the tournament.

“It’s my goal that the coming world events benefit every part of our city and region,” L.A. Mayor Karen Bass said at a March meeting over the World Cup’s impact on the area.

“Together, we will work to secure the necessary resources to deliver events that are safe, successful and fiscally responsible while leaving a lasting legacy for future generations.”

Another attending official highlighted the attention this would bring to the city.

“All eyes will be on the United States for the next decade of international sporting events,” Congresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove said then.

“As the host of seven major competitions, including the 2026 FIFA World Cup and the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games, Los Angeles will take center stage.”

It seems that all eyes are already on Los Angeles, way ahead of schedule.

Since Friday, protests and vandalism have erupted in the city, sparked by federal immigration raids.

Bass spoke out amid the continuing chaos about the scale of the unrest and the efforts needed to make the city semi-presentable again.

“So let me say now, just commenting on last night — the violence we saw last night, there is just no way to view it as [acceptable],” Bass said at a Tuesday news conference, according to RealClearPolitics.

Bass argued that the unrest in L.A. is being inflated to appear much worse than it actually is.

According to the mayor, the violence is happening exclusively in “a few blocks” within the downtown area.

The damage being done is not minor, however.

“The extensive vandalism downtown, especially the graffiti that is just blanketing a number of blocks has been extensive,” Bass said.

“We are one year away from the World Cup; this is about beautifying our city and bringing our city together.”

Bass called on business owners, community leaders, and congregations to work together for a cleanup effort of downtown Los Angeles.

The mayor may be able to polish the downtown area with some effort now, but when the world’s eyes are on L.A., will the city shine or be a black eye on the entire North American continent?

