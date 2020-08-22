SECTIONS
Commentary
LA Mayor Openly Admits To Becoming a Tyrant After House Gets Utilities Cut for Having Parties

By Randy DeSoto
Published August 22, 2020 at 8:11am
Los Angeles Democratic Mayor Eric Garcetti announced Wednesday that he had directed the utilities to be shut off at a home in the Hollywood Hills after several large parties had been hosted there in “flagrant violation” of the city’s COVID-19 restrictions.

Of course, it is rather easy to flagrantly violate LA’s coronavirus orders, given their number and severity.

One of the rental tenants of the home in question is apparently TikTok star Bryce Hall, “who made headlines over the weekend when he celebrated his 21st birthday with a massive party at a different rental property,” NPR reported.

“The announcement comes two weeks after Garcetti first warned that properties hosting ‘un-permitted large gatherings’ could have their water and power service shut off as a consequence,” according to the news outlet.

Garcetti said in a statement that the Hollywood Hills home had “turned into a nightclub.”

“With more than 2,000 Angelenos — and over 170,000 Americans — lost to COVID-19, we need every resident to undertake critical safeguards to stop the spread of this virus. That includes not hosting or attending parties that put themselves, their neighbors, and many others at risk,” the mayor said.

“Despite several warnings, this house has turned into a nightclub in the hills, hosting large gatherings in flagrant violation of our public health orders,” he added. “The City has now disconnected utilities at this home to stop these parties that endanger our community.”

Garcetti did not identify Hall or fellow TikTok stars Noah Beck and Blake Gray, who reportedly also live at the property.

However, the same day of Garcetti’s announcement, Bryce tweeted: “suddenly the turns have tabled.”

He followed up the next day with: “woke up sweating bullets in this 100 degree weather / no air condition #dope.”

That evening, Hall said having his power cut off during the most severe heat wave LA has experienced in years made him want to help those in need in the city.

He pledged to donate a portion of his merchandise sales to No Kid Hungry.

Perhaps it was at least in part a PR move, but regardless, it was a nice gesture.

LA County remains over the top in its COVID-19 restrictions.

Meanwhile, the city prohibits “all public and private gatherings of any number of people,” with a few exceptions.

But protests involving tens of thousands of people are apparently fine?

Basketball and volleyball courts are also closed down, while restaurants still only remain open for take-out or outdoor dining.

Churches can only meet outside, which is certainly not desirable with temperatures ranging from the 90s to the 100s.

Do you think Garcetti is being hypocritical by allowing protests, but not social gatherings?

A Los Angeles County prosecutor in Pasadena threatened the leadership and members of Harvest Rock Church with fines, up to a year of jail time and closure of their congregation altogether if they continue to hold in-person indoor church services.

All this should be a wake-up call: Americans living in places like Los Angeles must reassert their First Amendment rights and demand they be equally recognized.

If people want to have house parties in violation of city COVID-19 orders, is shutting off their utilities an acceptable form of correction in the middle of a heat wave ?

No!

That sounds like the kind of “cruel and unusual punishment” the Constitution forbids.

It has been truly scary to see what actions Democratic leaders like LA Mayor Garcetti have taken during the COVID-19 pandemic.

May it be a wake-up call to all who value freedom and spur them to vote accordingly in November.

Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 1,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
