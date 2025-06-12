The Los Angeles riots — while detestable in almost every conceivable fashion — continue to teach important life lessons to the thugs who are making them possible.

In a clip posted to social media platform X on Wednesday, one rioter reportedly learned that not everyone in the crowd was on his side after hurling an object, which appeared to be a can, at a police officer.

For his trouble, another man tackled him, laying him out on the concrete before police moved in.

A protestor just threw a can at a cop and was tackled to the ground by a bystander in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/YKwXqmhq5h — austin frisch (@realaustinzone) June 12, 2025

Just seconds before being tackled by the other man, the rioter was also shot several times with anti-riot rounds from several officers.

The identities of the men are unknown.

Though his motive for tackling the man is not public knowledge, it is probably safe to assume this well-meaning citizen had probably seen enough since the rioting began on Friday and believed assaulting a police officer was a step too far.

Whatever the case, it’s been satisfying to see people conditioned to believe their dimwitted, criminal actions don’t have consequences receive just that.

In another instance, a man was given a good beating courtesy of a baton-wielding officer after he punched a police horse in the face.

🚨 WATCH: An LAPD officer beat the CRAP out of a rioter who was hitting a police horse MORE OF THIS! AssauIting officers and their horses should be met with HUGE force! pic.twitter.com/4oWaO7eMe3 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 10, 2025

All the while, major media outlets run damage control, telling viewers this sort of thing simply is not happening or is rare.

These riots are anything but peaceful.

Gross incompetence by Democratic politicians like L.A. Mayor Karen Bass and Gov. Gavin Newsom only exacerbates the problem.

Newsom has let the riots go from an issue of unrest, safety, and widespread crime to one of partisan squabbling, spending precious moments on X blasting President Donald Trump when he should be getting his state in order.

Meanwhile, Bass, in a clip uploaded by the Los Angeles Times, wonders if her city and the state are part of a “national experiment” by the federal government to see how much power can be usurped from state officials.

Bass, Newsom, and the rioters miss the point entirely. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers are deporting people who are here illegally — and many are criminals.

For all the left talks about compassion, protection, and how the blame is on Trump, never forget that.

None of this would be happening if our laws — and our borders — had been respected and enforced.

