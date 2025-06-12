Share
LA Protester Learns the Hard Way Not Everyone in the Crowd Is on His Side - Hit with Brutal Bystander Tackle After Assaulting Cop

 June 12, 2025
The Los Angeles riots — while detestable in almost every conceivable fashion — continue to teach important life lessons to the thugs who are making them possible.

In a clip posted to social media platform X on Wednesday, one rioter learned that not everyone in the crowd was on his side after hurling an object, which appeared to be a can, at a police officer.

For his trouble, another man tackled him, laying him out on the concrete before police moved in.

Just seconds before being tackled by the other man, the rioter was also shot several times with anti-riot rounds from several officers.

The identities of the men are unknown.

Though his motive for tackling the man is not public knowledge, it is probably safe to assume this well-meaning citizen had probably seen enough since the rioting began on Friday and believed assaulting a police officer was a step too far.

Should all violent L.A. rioters be punished to the fullest extent of the law?

Whatever the case, it’s been satisfying to see people conditioned to believe their dimwitted, criminal actions don’t have consequences receive just that.

In another instance, a man was given a good beating courtesy of a baton-wielding officer after he punched a police horse in the face.

All the while, major media outlets run damage control, telling viewers this sort of thing simply is not happening or is rare.

These riots are anything but peaceful.

Gross incompetence by Democratic politicians like L.A. Mayor Karen Bass and Gov. Gavin Newsom only exacerbates the problem.

Newsom has let the riots go from an issue of unrest, safety, and widespread crime to one of partisan squabbling, spending precious moments on X blasting President Donald Trump when he should be getting his state in order.

Meanwhile, Bass, in a clip uploaded by the Los Angeles Times, wonders if her city and the state are part of a “national experiment” by the federal government to see how much power can be usurped from state officials.

Bass, Newsom, and the rioters miss the point entirely. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers are deporting people who are here illegally — and many are criminals.

For all the left talks about compassion, protection, and how the blame is on Trump, never forget that.

None of this would be happening if our laws — and our borders — had been respected and enforced.

